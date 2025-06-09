Skip to Content
Monday’s Headlines from L.A.: Fire and ICE

We usually don't syndicate the headlines stack from other Streetsblogs. But for those interested in the news from the ongoing showdown between the federal government and Los Angeles' on city streets, here's "Today's Headlines." - DN

2:00 PM PDT on June 9, 2025

Protesters spilled onto the freeway on Sunday. ABC7

Late last week, images of masked agents snatching up at least 20 day laborers at the Westlake Home Depot and another dozen or more at Ambiance Apparel in the garment district, loading them into vans, and spiriting them away to a federal detention center frightened and enraged people across the Southland.

The LAT reports a total of 44 people were detained administratively in the raids and an additional person - David Huerta, president of the Service Employees International Union of California, who was pushed to the ground and injured as he documented the detentions - was charged with impeding ICE officers.

Much to the delight of the Trump administration, which was itching to flex its muscle in a Blue state, Angelenos immediately - and rightly - pushed back.

Local and independent journalists posted a steady stream of content from the demonstrations over the weekend, showing how Angelenos came together to show support for their co-workers, friends, family members, and neighbors and ... take out their collective anger on Waymos (as captured by Sergio Olmos).

Highlights include:

Ron Gochez from Unión del Barrio, which does community patrols to watch for ICE agents in South Central, speaks to Democracy Now about the protests and the role of LAPD in immigration enforcement.

What it all means:

  • ‘Everybody stood up’: Why a union leader’s arrest galvanized California Democrats on immigration (CalMatters) Arrest of Union Leader Highlights Link Between Workers’ and Immigrants’ Rights (NYT)
  • ICE raids tried to split LA apart, but might have made it stronger (LA Public Press); Trump Can’t Win The Battle for Los Angeles (L.A. TACO)
  • California to sue Trump over National Guard deployment; L.A. braces for more protests (LATKQED)
  • Glendale ended its contract with DHS/ICE to hold federal detainees. The contract was first exposed by West Side Storytellers: Glendale Police Department Is Holding People For ICE In The City Jail And Getting Paid For It

Meanwhile, L.A. life also goes on:

  • School murals highlight L.A.’s art culture (CALÓ News)
  • As Altadena rises from the ashes, a new mural speaks to those longing for home (LAist)
  • WeHo Celebrated Pride (See full parade coverage via KTLA); so did L.A. (NYTDaily NewsL.A. Pride IG)
  • LAT's Steve Lopez Questions Olympic Transpo Readiness
  • More on Metro LAX Station Opening (LATLAistUrbanizeKTLAABC7NBC4)
  • San Dimas Celebrates New Metro A Line Station (Rep Cisneros Fb)
  • Mayor Bass Signs City Budget (LAistABC7KTLA)
  • Federal judge orders LA to verify thousands of rental subsidies for unhoused people (LAist)
  • Erratic driver careened through protesters, multiple red lights, and Placita Olvera, crashed into a dumpster, and sideswiped a bicyclist before eventually being detained by LAPD (KCALFOX11 Live)

See state headlines at Streetsblog CAL; National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Sahra Sulaiman
Sahra is Communities Editor for Streetsblog L.A., covering the intersection of mobility with race, class, history, representation, policing, housing, health, culture, community, and access to the public space in Boyle Heights and South Central Los Angeles.

