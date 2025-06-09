Monday’s Headlines

As I'm currently traveling with my family, I'm going to let Streetsblog L.A. handle most of the headlines from this weekend's events in Los Angeles.
- What to Know About Protests in Los Angeles This Weekend (WaPo)
- LA Behind on Transit Planning for Olympics (LAT)
- More on Metro LAX Station Opening (LAT, LAist, Urbanize, KTLA, ABC7, NBC4)
- Why Are Some Sacramento Streets Going from One-Way to Two-Way? (SacBee)
- What Does Trump Clawbacks Mean for Current CAHSR Construction? (FresnoBee)
- Long Beach Approves Settlement with Man Hit in Damaged Crosswalk (LBPost)
- San Diego Launches App to Help Homeless Find Shelter Beds (Union-Trib)
- Trump Budget Leaves Totals for Transit Funding Close to Unchanged (Smart Cities Dive)
- Transit Ridership Bouncing Back Slower Here Than Europe, Asia (CityLab)
- Number of American's Considering EV's Are Dropping (Gizmodo)