Streetsblog California home
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Transportation headlines from up and down the state. For more on what's breaking in L.A., visit Streetsblog Los Angeles.

11:00 AM PDT on June 9, 2025

As I'm currently traveling with my family, I'm going to let Streetsblog L.A. handle most of the headlines from this weekend's events in Los Angeles.

  • What to Know About Protests in Los Angeles This Weekend (WaPo)
  • LA Behind on Transit Planning for Olympics (LAT)
  • More on Metro LAX Station Opening (LATLAistUrbanizeKTLAABC7NBC4)
  • Why Are Some Sacramento Streets Going from One-Way to Two-Way? (SacBee)
  • What Does Trump Clawbacks Mean for Current CAHSR Construction? (FresnoBee)
  • Long Beach Approves Settlement with Man Hit in Damaged Crosswalk (LBPost)
  • San Diego Launches App to Help Homeless Find Shelter Beds (Union-Trib)
  • Trump Budget Leaves Totals for Transit Funding Close to Unchanged (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Transit Ridership Bouncing Back Slower Here Than Europe, Asia (CityLab)
  • Number of American's Considering EV's Are Dropping (Gizmodo)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

