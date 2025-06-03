Skip to Content
Tuesday’s Headlines

Hooray for Ebike vouchers, Community benches, transit centers at LAX and boo for a bunch of other stuff.

9:59 AM PDT on June 3, 2025

  • State E-Bike Voucher Program Gets It Right on Third Try (Union-Trib)
  • More on Community Built Bus Benches (RichmondStandard)
  • Santa Monica Readies for Opening of Big Blue Bus to LAX Transit Center (Next)
  • CHP Officer Shoots Man 12 Times. No Body Camera. No Case. (LAT)
  • Brits: Bike Advocates Too Mean, Like Social Media Too Much (ForbesThe Guardian)
  • German's Invent EV Charger That Fits Into Curb (Inside EVs)
  • Waymos Learning to Drive Like Assholes (SFChron)
  • GM Patents E-bike/electric Motorcycle Thingy (Jalopnik)
  • Judge Dismisses Newsom Suit on Tariffs (SacBee)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

