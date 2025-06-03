- State E-Bike Voucher Program Gets It Right on Third Try (Union-Trib)
- More on Community Built Bus Benches (RichmondStandard)
- Santa Monica Readies for Opening of Big Blue Bus to LAX Transit Center (Next)
- CHP Officer Shoots Man 12 Times. No Body Camera. No Case. (LAT)
- Brits: Bike Advocates Too Mean, Like Social Media Too Much (Forbes, The Guardian)
- German's Invent EV Charger That Fits Into Curb (Inside EVs)
- Waymos Learning to Drive Like Assholes (SFChron)
- GM Patents E-bike/electric Motorcycle Thingy (Jalopnik)
- Judge Dismisses Newsom Suit on Tariffs (SacBee)
Streetsblog California
Tuesday’s Headlines
Hooray for Ebike vouchers, Community benches, transit centers at LAX and boo for a bunch of other stuff.
