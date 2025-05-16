Skip to Content
Streetsblog California

Friday’s Headlines

More on the Governor's budget, More on Bike Day, More on Olympics, and more....

7:46 AM PDT on May 16, 2025

  • Many Unhappy with Gov.'s Budget (SacBee, Cap Radio, KCRA)
  • Caltrain More Popular than Ever, Thanks to Electrification (SFGate)
  • More on Bike to Wherever Day (Oaklandside, NBC7-SD)
  • Future Olympic Funding for LA in Question as Transit Budget Moves (LAT)
  • More on Olympic Water Taxi Study (LongBeachize)
  • Experts Predict Devastation of CA Wildfire Season (Fresno Bee)
  • Boring Company, the Company That Discoverd Tunnels About a Decade Ago, Gets FRA Contract for Baltimore (NYT)
  • Uber's Discovered Micro-Transit (TechCrunch)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

