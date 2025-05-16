- Many Unhappy with Gov.'s Budget (SacBee, Cap Radio, KCRA)
- Caltrain More Popular than Ever, Thanks to Electrification (SFGate)
- More on Bike to Wherever Day (Oaklandside, NBC7-SD)
- Future Olympic Funding for LA in Question as Transit Budget Moves (LAT)
- More on Olympic Water Taxi Study (LongBeachize)
- Experts Predict Devastation of CA Wildfire Season (Fresno Bee)
- Boring Company, the Company That Discoverd Tunnels About a Decade Ago, Gets FRA Contract for Baltimore (NYT)
- Uber's Discovered Micro-Transit (TechCrunch)
Streetsblog California
Friday’s Headlines
More on the Governor's budget, More on Bike Day, More on Olympics, and more....
