Jobs Board

Interested in a Job Fighting Climate Change? Climate Plan Seeks New Director

This coalition of nonprofits working to shift California's transportation infrastructure towards sustainable and equitable travel is looking for someone to lead their new campaigns

12:18 PM PDT on May 7, 2025

ClimatePlan is a powerful coalition leading policy efforts in California to shift transportation infrastructure funding away from expanding highways and toward sustainable and equitable modes of travel…and now they’re looking for new leadership. 

Earlier today, ClimatePlan Interim Executive Director Jeanie Ward-Waller announced that the coalition is ready to bring on a permanent director. Click here to go directly to the job listing and application.

ClimatePlan has been around for nearly 20 years, it was founded in 2007 by 11 non-profit advocacy groups to push the state to properly enact SB375, the state law that combats global warming and climate change via coordinated transportation, housing, and land use planning. The coalition has grown to over 50 organizations and also leads the state’s efforts as part of the national Clean Rides Network.

The new director will lead statewide and regional efforts to achieve significant policy victories. Day to day duties include facilitating convenings, engaging directly with organizations and helping to set policy direction for the network. 

