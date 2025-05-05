Skip to Content
Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Headlines from up and down the Golden State.

10:44 AM PDT on May 5, 2025

Image: California Air Resources Board

  • State Not Answering Questions on Latest E-Bike Voucher Fiasco (SD Union-Trib)
  • Glendale Releases Speed Camera Enforcement Plan (News-Press)
  • Dems. Divided on Housing Policy (LB Post)
  • May 15 Is Bike to Anywhere nee' Bike to Work Day (Union-Trib)
  • More on Support for Bay Area Transit Funding Measure (DailyJournal)
  • Monica Mallon on the Impact of the VTA Strikes (SJ Spotlight)
  • New Reservation System for Yosemite (Fresno Bee)
  • Trump Proposes Tax Write-Off for Car Loans if One Buys American (SacBee)
  • Lyft Starting New Service for Elderly Car-Dependent Customers (Engadget)
  • Communities Adopting Zoning Leading to Walkability. (CNU Public Square)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

