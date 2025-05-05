Monday’s Headlines

- State Not Answering Questions on Latest E-Bike Voucher Fiasco (SD Union-Trib)
- Glendale Releases Speed Camera Enforcement Plan (News-Press)
- Dems. Divided on Housing Policy (LB Post)
- May 15 Is Bike to Anywhere nee' Bike to Work Day (Union-Trib)
- More on Support for Bay Area Transit Funding Measure (DailyJournal)
- Monica Mallon on the Impact of the VTA Strikes (SJ Spotlight)
- New Reservation System for Yosemite (Fresno Bee)
- Trump Proposes Tax Write-Off for Car Loans if One Buys American (SacBee)
- Lyft Starting New Service for Elderly Car-Dependent Customers (Engadget)
- Communities Adopting Zoning Leading to Walkability. (CNU Public Square)
