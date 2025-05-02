- Why OC Dem. Sided with R's in Vote on California Clean Air (Register)
- Traffic Deaths Down in First Quarter on SF (SF Gate)
- Lime Rolling Out 2k New Bikes in LA (CityBiz)
- May Day Rallies Across the State (Union-Trib, SF Gate, ABC7)
- Berkeley Scales Back Free Uber Rides for Seniors (Berkeleyside)
- Cluttered Roads Make Everyone Safer (State Smart Transportation Initiative)
- Benches and Sidewalks Make Drivers Perk Up (Fast Company)
- House R's Want $20 Fee for Gas-Powered Cars and $250 Fee for E-Vehicles (Reuters)
- Can You Get a Real ID Online? (No) (SacBee)
Headlines
Friday’s Headlines
More on OC Dem voting against clean air, traffic deaths down in SF, Lime in LA, may Day, and more...
