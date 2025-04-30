- More on Last Night's E-Bike Letdown (Biking in LA, ABC 10, KCRA, Elektrek)
- CA Still Considering Road Charge To Replace Gas Tax (KTLA)
- Metro/Caltrans Making the 105 Freeway 10-25 Feet Wider "will not widen the freeway in a traditional sense" (The Source)
- Bill Requiring Breathalyzers for Drunk Drivers' Cars Moving Again (ABC10)
- Novato Rejects Bike Lane for Car Parking (Marin IJ)
- New Manager's Approach to High Speed Rail (NewsTimes/AP)
- Inglewood People Mover Project Is On Hold (Newsweek)
- Bezos-Funded Slate Auto Says It Has Antidote to Bloated, Expensive E-SUVs (TechCrunch)
- How Tariffs will Hit Popular Bay Area Products, Including Bicycles (SFChron)
Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines
There's a lot more news than E-bikes...although there's room for some of that too.
