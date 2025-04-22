- Stricter Penalties for Driving w/o a License (Mundo Deportivo)
- More on Caltrain Ridership Uptick (MercNews)
- Fresno Addressing Bike Safety on Three Corridors (Fresnoland)
- More on Those Hilariously Hacked Crosswalks (KVUE)
- LA Metro's Installing Bigger Fare Gates. Will They Work? (Daily News)
- CA's Big Cities Face Budget Crunch (Union-Trib, SacBee, LAT)
- FHWA Reverses Rule Requiring States to Track Greenhouse Gases (E&E)
- T4America: Trump Admin Has to Unfreeze Transpo Funds.
- Remember When Earth Day Used to Be Unifying? (LAT)
Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines
Happy Earth Day!
