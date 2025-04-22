Skip to Content
Streetsblog California
Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Happy Earth Day!

10:03 AM PDT on April 22, 2025

  • Stricter Penalties for Driving w/o a License (Mundo Deportivo)
  • More on Caltrain Ridership Uptick (MercNews)
  • Fresno Addressing Bike Safety on Three Corridors (Fresnoland)
  • More on Those Hilariously Hacked Crosswalks (KVUE)
  • LA Metro's Installing Bigger Fare Gates. Will They Work? (Daily News)
  • CA's Big Cities Face Budget Crunch (Union-Trib, SacBee, LAT)
  • FHWA Reverses Rule Requiring States to Track Greenhouse Gases (E&E)
  • T4America: Trump Admin Has to Unfreeze Transpo Funds.
  • Remember When Earth Day Used to Be Unifying? (LAT)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSA, SBLA, and SBSF.

Bike Lane Enforcement

Sacramento Is the First in the Nation to Use Bus Mounted Camers/AI to Keep Bike Lanes Free of Cars

For now, motorists violating the bike lane will only receive warnings. On June 13, the warnings will end and tickets will be given.

April 22, 2025
Streetsblog USASpecial Features

As Trump Targets DEI, Transportation Law Requires Him To Put It First

Federal transportation law requires grants in "underserved communities." But what will that term mean during the Trump era?

April 21, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesPodcast

Deadline For Input on SGV Greenways Implementation Plan is Saturday

The 200+ page document provides a comprehensive look at how the region’s flood control channels can be remade into walk/bike paths

April 21, 2025
Streetsblog California

Monday’s Headlines

April 21, 2025
