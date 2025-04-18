Skip to Content
Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Streetsblog Cal. is on a light publishing schedule today and Monday.

10:52 AM PDT on April 18, 2025

  • Register: OC Really Excited About I5 Widening, Other Highway Projects (1, 2, 3)
  • Sacramento Becomes First in Country to US AI Bus Cameras to Enforce Bike Lane Parking (Express)
  • Trolley Riders More Affluent, Happier with Service (Union-Trib)
  • More on Possibly Moving to Mileage Fee Instead of Gas Tax (Union-Trib)
  • Caltrans Using Remote Controlled Equipment to Clear Highway Near Big Sur (East Bay Times)
  • Internal Tesla Report Warns Against Robot Taxis (SacBee)
  • San Jose Wants Parks, Voters Not Sure of Bond (Merc-News)
  • Immigrants Leaving Country Before Trump Deports Them (LAT)
  • Legislation Targets Illegal License Plate Covers (SF Standard)
  • Protected Lanes Are Safest, Make Motorists Angriest (CityLab)

Just us and USA for Headlines Today.

