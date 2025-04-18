Friday’s Headlines

Streetsblog Cal. is on a light publishing schedule today and Monday.
- Register: OC Really Excited About I5 Widening, Other Highway Projects (1, 2, 3)
- Sacramento Becomes First in Country to US AI Bus Cameras to Enforce Bike Lane Parking (Express)
- Trolley Riders More Affluent, Happier with Service (Union-Trib)
- More on Possibly Moving to Mileage Fee Instead of Gas Tax (Union-Trib)
- Caltrans Using Remote Controlled Equipment to Clear Highway Near Big Sur (East Bay Times)
- Internal Tesla Report Warns Against Robot Taxis (SacBee)
- San Jose Wants Parks, Voters Not Sure of Bond (Merc-News)
- Immigrants Leaving Country Before Trump Deports Them (LAT)
- Legislation Targets Illegal License Plate Covers (SF Standard)
- Protected Lanes Are Safest, Make Motorists Angriest (CityLab)
Just us and USA for Headlines Today.