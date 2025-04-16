Skip to Content
Streetsblog California

Wednesday’s Headlines

Another big city admits that it is struggling with Vision Zero.

10:21 AM PDT on April 16, 2025

  • Audit: Los Angeles Failing at Vision Zero (LAist, Biking in LA)
  • Riverside Makes New E-bike Restrictions (MyNewsLA)
  • Encinitas Will Replace Protected Bike Lane with Wide Bike Lane (SD Reader)
  • CA Needs to Upgrades Dams (FresnoBee)
  • More on Muni Lines Cut (SFStandard)
  • Long Beach, Santa Ana Get Four More Olympics Events (LB Post, Daily News)
  • NYU's Marron Institute:Amtrak Can Speed Up 30% on Existing Tracks (CityLab)
  • High Beams Getting Brighter (Vox)

For more headlines: SBLA, SBSF, SBUSA

