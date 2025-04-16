- Audit: Los Angeles Failing at Vision Zero (LAist, Biking in LA)
- Riverside Makes New E-bike Restrictions (MyNewsLA)
- Encinitas Will Replace Protected Bike Lane with Wide Bike Lane (SD Reader)
- CA Needs to Upgrades Dams (FresnoBee)
- More on Muni Lines Cut (SFStandard)
- Long Beach, Santa Ana Get Four More Olympics Events (LB Post, Daily News)
- NYU's Marron Institute:Amtrak Can Speed Up 30% on Existing Tracks (CityLab)
- High Beams Getting Brighter (Vox)
Streetsblog California
Wednesday’s Headlines
Another big city admits that it is struggling with Vision Zero.
SB 720 and What You Need to Know about Red Light Cameras
According to data from UC Berkeley’s Transportation Injury Mapping System (TIMS), in 2023 alone, there were 167 fatalities and nearly 1000 people suffered serious injuries due to red light running and traffic light violations.
Study: Covid May Make Sick Drivers Worse Behind the Wheel
As evidence mounts that Covid affects our brains, one study suggests it could also affect our ability to drive safely.
SFMTA Director: Waymo is Coming to Market Street
Advocates give SFMTA Board an earful on allowing robocars on Market, but in reality the decision was made years ago.
New Bike Lanes on Mission Road and Bonnie Brae Street
New bike lanes are complete on Westlake's Bonnie Brae Street. New partially-protected bike lanes are being installed on Mission Road in Boyle Heights.