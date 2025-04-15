Skip to Content
Tax Day Headlines

Who doesn't like a surprise when they push a button?

9:52 AM PDT on April 15, 2025

  • Talking Silicon Valley Crosswalks Mock Zuck, Musk (PaloAltoOnline, Daily Post)
  • Some "e-bikes" Will Get New Classification Under State Law (Electrek)
  • Muni and the City's Growing Budget (SFChron)
  • More on Waymo on Market Street (SFExaminerSFStandard)
  • Speeding, Drunk, Former LAPD Officer Pleads Guilty to Murder in 2017 DUI (LAT)
  • Least Transit-Friendly Pro Sports Stadium in Country to Host Portions of "Car-Free Olympics" (LAT)
  • Anaheim Has Big Plans to Improve Beach Boulevard (1, 2, 3, 4)
  • Long Beach Finishes New Airport Drop Off Zone (LB Post)
  • World's Largest nations, Except U.S., Agree to Carbon Limits on Shipping (Associated Press)
  • Want to See Bernie in Sacramento? Don't Drive (SacBee)

For more headlines: SBLA, SBSF, SBUSA

More from Streetsblog California

Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV)

CalMatters Dives Into the Deadly Relicensing Practices at DMV

“We found nearly 40% of the drivers charged with vehicular manslaughter since 2019 have a valid license.”

April 15, 2025
Streetsblog USAPolice

In a ‘Tough-On-Crime’ Nation, Why Is Car Crime Everywhere?

Why do we treat car crime so differently from other forms of law-breaking — and who benefits?

April 15, 2025
Streetsblog USAPlanning

How to Build a Better Sustainable Transportation Pilot

Pop-up projects and trial runs can build support for new street safety ideas and new alternatives to driving — or they can turn the public against a project before it even gets off the ground. A new study outlined how to avoid the most common pilot pit...

April 14, 2025
Cap-and-Trade

StreetSmart Episode 6: Zack Deutsch-Gross and the CA Cap-and-Trade Program

Damien and Zack Deutsch-Gross discuss why the state needs to reauthorize its cap-and-trade program now even though it doesn't expire until 2030.

April 14, 2025
