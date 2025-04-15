- Talking Silicon Valley Crosswalks Mock Zuck, Musk (PaloAltoOnline, Daily Post)
- Some "e-bikes" Will Get New Classification Under State Law (Electrek)
- Muni and the City's Growing Budget (SFChron)
- More on Waymo on Market Street (SFExaminer, SFStandard)
- Speeding, Drunk, Former LAPD Officer Pleads Guilty to Murder in 2017 DUI (LAT)
- Least Transit-Friendly Pro Sports Stadium in Country to Host Portions of "Car-Free Olympics" (LAT)
- Anaheim Has Big Plans to Improve Beach Boulevard (1, 2, 3, 4)
- Long Beach Finishes New Airport Drop Off Zone (LB Post)
- World's Largest nations, Except U.S., Agree to Carbon Limits on Shipping (Associated Press)
- Want to See Bernie in Sacramento? Don't Drive (SacBee)
Streetsblog California
Tax Day Headlines
Who doesn't like a surprise when they push a button?
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
CalMatters Dives Into the Deadly Relicensing Practices at DMV
“We found nearly 40% of the drivers charged with vehicular manslaughter since 2019 have a valid license.”
In a ‘Tough-On-Crime’ Nation, Why Is Car Crime Everywhere?
Why do we treat car crime so differently from other forms of law-breaking — and who benefits?
How to Build a Better Sustainable Transportation Pilot
Pop-up projects and trial runs can build support for new street safety ideas and new alternatives to driving — or they can turn the public against a project before it even gets off the ground. A new study outlined how to avoid the most common pilot pit...
StreetSmart Episode 6: Zack Deutsch-Gross and the CA Cap-and-Trade Program
Damien and Zack Deutsch-Gross discuss why the state needs to reauthorize its cap-and-trade program now even though it doesn't expire until 2030.