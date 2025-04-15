CalMatters Dives Into the Deadly Relicensing Practices at DMV

While state legislators, city councils, and activists all look for ways to make California’s streets safer, a groundbreaking report by CalMatters illustrates the important role that our state’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) plays in keeping our roads unsafe.

In “License to Kill,” journalist Robert Miller and a team of eight researchers scoured DMV records from counties across the state. The report’s findings are illustrated by a series of heartbreaking stories about families whose lives were destroyed after crashes--and how the people responsible are legally back on the road.

The scariest part is this statistic: “We found nearly 40% of the drivers charged with vehicular manslaughter since 2019 have a valid license.”

If you have the stomach to read more, check out the entire series at CalMatters: