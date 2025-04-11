Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Streetsblog California

Friday’s Headlines

Trump's coming for Cap-and-Trade, will judiciary stop him? More news from up and down the state.

10:11 AM PDT on April 11, 2025

Santa Monica’s Big Blue Bus is among the recipients of recently announced awards from the LCTOP: The agency will receive $433,364 to improve service on lines 15, 16, and 17. Image: Wikimedia

  • Trump Singles Out CA Cap and Trade Law in New EO (LB Post)
  • First Lawsuit Launched Against LA for Failing to Follow "Healthy Streets" Law (SBLA, Biking In LA)
  • More on Waymos on Market Street (SFGateKQEDSFStandardDailyJournal)
  • More on San Mateo City Council Opposing 101 Widening (EastBayTimes)
  • Caltrans Seeking Comment on Bus Lane Plan for LAX Connection (Next)
  • Coastal Commission Approves Bike Trail in SLO along PCH (MSN)
  • Palo Alto Updating Bike Plan (Palo Alto Online)
  • What Goes Into Freeway Death Investigations? (OC Register)
  • Will Judiciary Stop Trump's Attacks on Climate Change? (E&E News)
  • Surprise! Bezos Started a Secret EV Company in 2022! (Tech Crunch)

For more headlines: SBLA, SBSF, SBUSA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

State Legislature

CalBike: E-Bikes on the Agenda for California Legislature in 2025

We aren’t supporting or opposing any of the e-bike bills at this time, but it’s worth taking a deeper dive into what we might call the E-Bike Slate to understand what regulations and threats to e-bike riding might be coming.

April 11, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesLA Metro

Eyes on the Station: Fortified Fare Gates Now Arriving at Metro Stops

Streetsblog visited Pasadena's Metro A Line Lake Street Station and brings you photos of the new fare gates. Metro is installing more secure gates at more than a dozen rail stations.

April 11, 2025
Streetsblog USAPodcast

Talking Headways Podcast: The California State Rail Plan

This week we’re listening in on a conversation hosted by Seamless Bay Area about the 2024 update to the California State Rail Plan.

April 11, 2025
Streetsblog California

Former Transportation Secretary Goes to Bat for California High Speed Rail

An op/ed about high speed rail in CalMatters calls for the legislature to step up now to more fully fund the project.

April 10, 2025
See all posts