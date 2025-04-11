- Trump Singles Out CA Cap and Trade Law in New EO (LB Post)
- First Lawsuit Launched Against LA for Failing to Follow "Healthy Streets" Law (SBLA, Biking In LA)
- More on Waymos on Market Street (SFGate, KQED, SFStandard, DailyJournal)
- More on San Mateo City Council Opposing 101 Widening (EastBayTimes)
- Caltrans Seeking Comment on Bus Lane Plan for LAX Connection (Next)
- Coastal Commission Approves Bike Trail in SLO along PCH (MSN)
- Palo Alto Updating Bike Plan (Palo Alto Online)
- What Goes Into Freeway Death Investigations? (OC Register)
- Will Judiciary Stop Trump's Attacks on Climate Change? (E&E News)
- Surprise! Bezos Started a Secret EV Company in 2022! (Tech Crunch)
Streetsblog California
Friday’s Headlines
Trump's coming for Cap-and-Trade, will judiciary stop him? More news from up and down the state.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
CalBike: E-Bikes on the Agenda for California Legislature in 2025
We aren’t supporting or opposing any of the e-bike bills at this time, but it’s worth taking a deeper dive into what we might call the E-Bike Slate to understand what regulations and threats to e-bike riding might be coming.
Eyes on the Station: Fortified Fare Gates Now Arriving at Metro Stops
Streetsblog visited Pasadena's Metro A Line Lake Street Station and brings you photos of the new fare gates. Metro is installing more secure gates at more than a dozen rail stations.
Talking Headways Podcast: The California State Rail Plan
This week we’re listening in on a conversation hosted by Seamless Bay Area about the 2024 update to the California State Rail Plan.
Former Transportation Secretary Goes to Bat for California High Speed Rail
An op/ed about high speed rail in CalMatters calls for the legislature to step up now to more fully fund the project.