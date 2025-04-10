- SacBee Urged Legislators to Vote No on SB 222
- SD County Kicks Off Master Plan Process for Fairgrounds (Union-Trib)
- WeHo Expected to Go Green in Their Bike Lanes (WeHo Online)
- Pasadena Holding Master Plan, Oral History, Meeting for Land Set Aside for Canceled Freeway Project (Daily News)
- Fresnoland Hosts Forum on High Speed Rail
- Trash Truck Makers Want Safer Trash Trucks Truck (Smart Cities Dive)
- Trump Tariffs Discourage Drilling by Driving Down Oil Prices (NYT)
- Newsom Urging Trump to Spare California (SacBee)
Thursday’s Headlines
Fallout from SB 222, SD County moves on new master plan for fairgrounds, and more...
