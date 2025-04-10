Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Streetsblog California

Thursday’s Headlines

Fallout from SB 222, SD County moves on new master plan for fairgrounds, and more...

7:57 AM PDT on April 10, 2025

Photo: Wikimedia Commons, https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:San_Diego_County_Fair_2019_021.jpg

  • SacBee Urged Legislators to Vote No on SB 222
  • SD County Kicks Off Master Plan Process for Fairgrounds (Union-Trib)
  • WeHo Expected to Go Green in Their Bike Lanes (WeHo Online)
  • Pasadena Holding Master Plan, Oral History, Meeting for Land Set Aside for Canceled Freeway Project (Daily News)
  • Fresnoland Hosts Forum on High Speed Rail
  • Trash Truck Makers Want Safer Trash Trucks Truck (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Trump Tariffs Discourage Drilling by Driving Down Oil Prices (NYT)
  • Newsom Urging Trump to Spare California (SacBee)

For more headlines: SBLA, SBSF, SBUSA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog California

Former Transportation Secretary Goes to Bat for California High Speed Rail

An op/ed about high speed rail in CalMatters calls for the legislature to step up now to more fully fund the project.

April 10, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesSpecial Features

LA Launches Required HLA Website, but It’s Problematic

LADOT's Measure HLA dashboard shows just seven projects, all of which LADOT claims are exempt from Measure HLA requirements.

April 9, 2025
Climate Change

Senate Committee Rejects Legislation Allowing Lawsuits Against Oil and Gas Companies for Climate Disasters

The legislation, introduced by Senator Scott Wiener (D-SF) would have been the first of its kind in the country.

April 9, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoStreetsblog California

Op-Ed: SUV, Cybertruck, Delivery Van Owners Should Pay their Fair Share

It's time for owners of heavy vehicles to pay for the extra costs they cause for cities.

April 9, 2025
See all posts