- Happy 100 Year Anniversary of Car Dominance Ordinance in LA (Zag)
- Berkeley Backs Off on Daylighting Tickets (Berkeleyside)
- E-Scooters Allowed on Beach Path in Long Beach (Longbeachize)
- The "Great Highway Park" Opens This Weekend (Streetsblog SF)
- Santa Monica Plans Quickbuild Greenway Near Elementary School (Lookout!)
- Scofflaw Parkers Deny Access to Nursing Home in La Jolla (Union-Trib)
- How About Federal Help for Cutting Red Tape, Hiring at Transit Agencies (Mass Transit)
- CA Lawmakers Fight for Hydrogen Transportation Projects (LAT)
- No Trump Tariffs on Oil (SacBee)
Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines
Happy 100th birthday car dominance!
Infrastructure Year Has Already Begun
Here's what advocates need to know about the basics of the next surface transportation reauthorization bill and how to get involved.
Kids Enjoy San Francisco’s Beach Safe from Pollution and Speeding Traffic
Meanwhile, the SF Standard points out that some drivers who previously used the now-former 'Great Highway' shifted to other streets.
California Rallies Against Trump Administration with Dozens of ‘Hands Off’ Rallies
Streets As Public Space: California Marches Against the Trump Administration
Monday’s Headlines
Californians rally against Trump.