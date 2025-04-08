Skip to Content
Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Happy 100th birthday car dominance!

7:41 AM PDT on April 8, 2025

7th and Main in Los Angeles in 1925

  • Happy 100 Year Anniversary of Car Dominance Ordinance in LA (Zag)
  • Berkeley Backs Off on Daylighting Tickets (Berkeleyside)
  • E-Scooters Allowed on Beach Path in Long Beach (Longbeachize)
  • The "Great Highway Park" Opens This Weekend (Streetsblog SF)
  • Santa Monica Plans Quickbuild Greenway Near Elementary School (Lookout!)
  • Scofflaw Parkers Deny Access to Nursing Home in La Jolla (Union-Trib)
  • How About Federal Help for Cutting Red Tape, Hiring at Transit Agencies (Mass Transit)
  • CA Lawmakers Fight for Hydrogen Transportation Projects (LAT)
  • No Trump Tariffs on Oil (SacBee)

Streetsblog USAGovernment Organizations

Infrastructure Year Has Already Begun

Here's what advocates need to know about the basics of the next surface transportation reauthorization bill and how to get involved.

April 7, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoGreat Highway

Kids Enjoy San Francisco’s Beach Safe from Pollution and Speeding Traffic

Meanwhile, the SF Standard points out that some drivers who previously used the now-former 'Great Highway' shifted to other streets.

April 7, 2025
Donald Trump

California Rallies Against Trump Administration with Dozens of ‘Hands Off’ Rallies

Streets As Public Space: California Marches Against the Trump Administration

April 7, 2025
Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Californians rally against Trump.

April 7, 2025
