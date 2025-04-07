California Rallies Against Trump Administration with Dozens of ‘Hands Off’ Rallies

There has been a lot written over the years about the importance of public space as a focal point for protests during times of political unrest. If you are interested, I appreciate this June 2020 article in Smithsonian Magazine, “How Urban Design Can Make or Break Protests,” by Peter Schwartzstein.

This weekend saw “Hands Off’ rallies at hundreds of cities across the country - and a few across the world - opposing the policies of the United States federal government under Donald Trump. California was no exception, as cities large and small throughout the state saw tens of thousands of protestors take to the streets to peacefully voice their discontent.

Below are some of the stories, starting at the north end of the state and heading south, that show the breadth of this weekend’s protests.

Crescent City - The state’s northernmost city, with a population of just 5,611 people, managed to pull off a protest with a couple dozen residents waving signs and chanting at and with passersby.

Sacramento - The Bee reported that 5,000 people showed up at the state capitol to log their protests about what is happening at the national capitol.

Sacramento, California. Sacramento Bee reports roughly 5000 attendees — (@doc-a.bsky.social) 2025-04-06T01:00:24.099Z

San Francisco, Oakland, Berkeley and More - As expected, the Bay Area showed out this weekend.

We are “packed to the gills” at Hands Off in Oakland. #indivisible.org — Indivisible East Bay (@indivisibleeb.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T20:20:52.778Z

Fresno - Fresnoland reported that hundreds of Central Valley residents showed up to register their displeasure.

Kern County - Bakersfield Now covered the rally in its downtown and the San Francisco Chronicle talked with the seventeen year old that organized the rallies that were attended by “hundreds” of attendees.

Ventura - The Ventura County Star reported that thousands took to the streets in Ventura and Oxnard.

Couple thousand rally in Ventura California today. Hands off!! — (@kmlretired.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T18:57:28.240Z

Los Angeles - The state’s largest city hosted the state’s largest rally, with even low estimates putting the number of protestors at over 20,000. The Trump Balloon effigy also put in an appearance.

Oralè Los Angeles Floating Trump is up!Hands Off Los Angeles #50501Movement — Ruben Garcia (@gorubenruben.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T21:15:30.515Z

Pasadena - The Hands Off march in Pasadena included a visit to the Tesla showroom.

Pasadena, CA HANDS OFF protest in front of TESLA. — IcyQueen (@iceyqueen.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T20:33:33.140Z

Orange County - Santa Ana wasn’t the only city to have a rally, but there were protestors as far as the camera could see in this image.

Look at the Santa Ana, California Hands Off Rally crowd! — Canyondems (@canyondems.bsky.social) 2025-04-06T04:32:25.877Z

San Diego - 12,000 rallied on the streets of San Diego according to the Union-Tribune.