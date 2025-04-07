Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Donald Trump

California Rallies Against Trump Administration with Dozens of ‘Hands Off’ Rallies

Streets As Public Space: California Marches Against the Trump Administration

3:10 PM PDT on April 7, 2025

This photo or video may be downloaded and used freely for non-commercial purposes or by bona fide media services, provided that the photographer and ProbonoPhoto are credited whenever it is used. (ProBonoPhoto.org/Jane Smith). The photographer retains copyright to this image. This is a CC-NC-BY-4.0 license: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/

There has been a lot written over the years about the importance of public space as a focal point for protests during times of political unrest. If you are interested, I appreciate this June 2020 article in Smithsonian Magazine, “How Urban Design Can Make or Break Protests,” by Peter Schwartzstein.

This weekend saw “Hands Off’ rallies at hundreds of cities across the country - and a few across the world - opposing the policies of the United States federal government under Donald Trump. California was no exception, as cities large and small throughout the state saw tens of thousands of protestors take to the streets to peacefully voice their discontent.

Below are some of the stories, starting at the north end of the state and heading south, that show the breadth of this weekend’s protests.

Crescent City - The state’s northernmost city, with a population of just 5,611 people, managed to pull off a protest with a couple dozen residents waving signs and chanting at and with passersby.

Sacramento - The Bee reported that 5,000 people showed up at the state capitol to log their protests about what is happening at the national capitol.

Sacramento, California. Sacramento Bee reports roughly 5000 attendees

(@doc-a.bsky.social) 2025-04-06T01:00:24.099Z

San Francisco, Oakland, Berkeley and More - As expected, the Bay Area showed out this weekend.

Today’s Hands Off protest in Berkeley, CA. #CApolitics #berkeley #HandsOff

Sara Martin (@sarakaymartin.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T22:13:38.241Z

We are “packed to the gills” at Hands Off in Oakland. #indivisible.org

Indivisible East Bay (@indivisibleeb.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T20:20:52.778Z

Fresno - Fresnoland reported that hundreds of Central Valley residents showed up to register their displeasure.

Read the story.

Kern County - Bakersfield Now covered the rally in its downtown and the San Francisco Chronicle talked with the seventeen year old that organized the rallies that were attended by “hundreds” of attendees.

Ventura - The Ventura County Star reported that thousands took to the streets in Ventura and Oxnard.

Couple thousand rally in Ventura California today. Hands off!!

(@kmlretired.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T18:57:28.240Z

Los Angeles - The state’s largest city hosted the state’s largest rally, with even low estimates putting the number of protestors at over 20,000. The Trump Balloon effigy also put in an appearance.

Oralè Los Angeles Floating Trump is up!Hands Off Los Angeles #50501Movement

Ruben Garcia (@gorubenruben.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T21:15:30.515Z

Pasadena - The Hands Off march in Pasadena included a visit to the Tesla showroom.

Pasadena, CA HANDS OFF protest in front of TESLA.

IcyQueen (@iceyqueen.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T20:33:33.140Z

Orange County - Santa Ana wasn’t the only city to have a rally, but there were protestors as far as the camera could see in this image.

Look at the Santa Ana, California Hands Off Rally crowd!

Canyondems (@canyondems.bsky.social) 2025-04-06T04:32:25.877Z

San Diego - 12,000 rallied on the streets of San Diego according to the Union-Tribune.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Californians rally against Trump.

April 7, 2025
Streetsblog USAMobility Justice

Is ‘Walk Score’ Really Just a ‘White Score’?

A provocative new paper argues that one of America's most popular real estate tools is driving investment to predominantly white urban neighborhoods, without meaningfully expanding walkability for anyone else.

April 6, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoZoning

Mayor’s Zoning Plan to Finally Allow Density Around Transit in San Francisco

A post netting some of the comments and reporting on Mayor Lurie's "Family Zoning" plan to add 36,000 new homes throughout the city

April 4, 2025
Streetsblog California

StreetSmart 5: Silicon Valley Transit Advocate Monica Mallon Chronicles the VTA Strike

April 4, 2025
See all posts