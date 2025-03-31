Skip to Content
Streetsblog Honors Cesar Chavez Day

Streetsblog Los Angeles, Streetsblog San Francisco, and Streetsblog California are off today to recognize Cesar Chavez Day. We will return to normal publication tomorrow.

8:00 AM PDT on March 31, 2025

Chavez leads a march from the Mexican border to Sacramento with the United Farm Workers. Photo: Wikimedia commons

