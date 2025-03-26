Skip to Content
Wednesday’s Headlines

Updates on stories we covered over the past week on quick build, speed cameras, VTA strike and more...

9:29 AM PDT on March 26, 2025

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog USAMobility Justice

Survey: Americans Still Want Police To Cut Traffic Stops That Don’t Make Anyone Safer

Americans never lost their appetite for police reform in the traffic safety realm – and their leaders are starting to listen, a new study suggests.

March 25, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoGreat Highway

Volunteers Repaint and Repair Mural as Progress Continues on Converting Great Highway

Advocate/volunteers erase graffiti as the project to remake San Francisco's oceanfront moves steadily forward.

March 25, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesSpecial Features

Is the City’s Approach to Measure HLA Resulting in Worse Pavement Conditions on Some Streets?

The city says "Measure HLA has not affected overall citywide [pavement condition]" but some streets - ones the city put repaving on hold for HLA - seem to have a lot of potholes.

March 25, 2025
Sacramento

Sacramento Council Votes on Quick Build Program Tonight – Tuesday

Update: It passed!

March 25, 2025
