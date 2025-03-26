- Sacramento Council Unanimously Votes for Quick Build (SacBee)
- Latest on VTA Strike (EastBayTimes)
- Glendale Speed Camera Program Announces Locations (News-Press)
- Widening of 101 in Marin Causes More Traffic (MarinIJ)
- La Mesa Has Own E-Bike Rebate Program (SD News)
- Could Cornado Bridge Collapse? (Union-Trib)
- Results of Berkeley's E-Bike Giveaways: Less Miles in Cars, Grumpier View of Roads (Bekeleyside)
- $72 Million PCH Project in SaMo-Malibu Has Bike, Ped, Transit Features (Next)
- CA Has 50% more EV Chargers than Gas Pumps (Inside EVs)
- Congestion Pricing in San Francisco? (SFStandard)
Wednesday's Headlines
Updates on stories we covered over the past week on quick build, speed cameras, VTA strike and more...
