- VTA Can't Stop Strike (SFGate, SJSpotlight, EastBayTimes)
- Palo Alto Dithers on Grade Crossing Separations (SFChron)
- Comparing Santa Cruz Rail Options (SantaCruzLocal)
- Commentary: More on Ezra Klein's Commentary on Housing and HSR (SFChron)
- Gav Gives CEO's Direct Line to Governor (SacBee)
- Fresno Activists Push Back Against Dumping Plan (FresnoBee)
- DOGE Coming for Federal Environmental Offices in CA (LAT)
- CA Coastal Cities at Rising Risk for Tsumani (LAT)
- Amtrak, LA Metro, Update Their Apps (Metro Mag)
- Was There Enough Rain for a "June Bloom?" (Merc-News)
- Tesla Protests Are the New Trump Protests (SaMo Next, Merc-News)
- Rivian Opening New Dealerships (OC Register)
- The Eno Center for Transportation Analyzed the R/Schumer Continuing Resolution (New York Times).
- Dozens of USDOT Employees Working on Safety Were Fired (Politico)
- T4A: Here's What the Trump Memo Against Bike/Ped Means
Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines
Lots of headlines. It's double-headlines-stack Tuesday!
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
‘A Direct Attack’: Top Dem on House Transport Committee Slams Trump’s Green Infrastructure Clawback
The Trump administration's attempts to claw back already-awarded grants for active transportation are on questionable legal footing, the top transportation Democrat says – and he won't stop fighting to save pedestrian and cyclist lives.
Vandals Attack Great Highway Park
Echoing the national trend, a contingent of anti-Prop. K folks have decided to reject democratic process
Culver CityBus Launching Automated Bus Lane Enforcement
If you drive in Culver City, don't block a bus lane or bus stop, or you risk receiving a $293 citation
Wiener Introduces Legislation to Increase Housing Density Near Transit
Senator Scott Wiener is trying again to increase housing density near transit stops.