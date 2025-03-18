Skip to Content
Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Lots of headlines. It's double-headlines-stack Tuesday!

9:17 AM PDT on March 18, 2025

VTA bus by Glenn Hendricks

Streetsblog USASpecial Features

‘A Direct Attack’: Top Dem on House Transport Committee Slams Trump’s Green Infrastructure Clawback

The Trump administration's attempts to claw back already-awarded grants for active transportation are on questionable legal footing, the top transportation Democrat says – and he won't stop fighting to save pedestrian and cyclist lives.

March 17, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoGreat Highway

Vandals Attack Great Highway Park

Echoing the national trend, a contingent of anti-Prop. K folks have decided to reject democratic process

March 17, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesIssues

Culver CityBus Launching Automated Bus Lane Enforcement

If you drive in Culver City, don't block a bus lane or bus stop, or you risk receiving a $293 citation

March 17, 2025
Streetsblog California

Wiener Introduces Legislation to Increase Housing Density Near Transit

Senator Scott Wiener is trying again to increase housing density near transit stops.

March 17, 2025
