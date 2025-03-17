Skip to Content
Streetsblog California

Monday’s Headlines

News from around the state from over the weekend.

10:14 AM PDT on March 17, 2025

Image: SCVTA via Wikipedia

  • Bike Shops "Shifting Gears" in Response to Tariffs (Turnto23)
  • Metro Ridership Grew 27 Consecutive Months (SBLA Bluesky)
  • More on VTA Strike as We Enter Week 2 (SFChronEastBayTimes, KTVU)
  • More on AC Transit Fare Hike (KTVU)
  • Clovis Dream of Ped. Bridge Over 168 Ends (FresnoBee)
  • Santa Monica Looks To Stop Double Parking (SMDP)
  • California Republicans Plan to "Go on Offense" (SacBee)
  • DOGE Goes on Offense Against USDOT Employees Who Focus on Safety (Politico)
  • Some States Want Trump to Return USDOT Funds Taken from Green Projects for Highway Widenings (Transportation Today)

For more headlines: SBLA, SBSF, SBUSA

