- Bike Shops "Shifting Gears" in Response to Tariffs (Turnto23)
- Metro Ridership Grew 27 Consecutive Months (SBLA Bluesky)
- More on VTA Strike as We Enter Week 2 (SFChron, EastBayTimes, KTVU)
- More on AC Transit Fare Hike (KTVU)
- Clovis Dream of Ped. Bridge Over 168 Ends (FresnoBee)
- Santa Monica Looks To Stop Double Parking (SMDP)
- California Republicans Plan to "Go on Offense" (SacBee)
- DOGE Goes on Offense Against USDOT Employees Who Focus on Safety (Politico)
- Some States Want Trump to Return USDOT Funds Taken from Green Projects for Highway Widenings (Transportation Today)
Streetsblog California
Monday’s Headlines
News from around the state from over the weekend.
Wiener Introduces Legislation to Increase Housing Density Near Transit
Senator Scott Wiener is trying again to increase housing density near transit stops.
What Will ‘Safe Streets and Road For All’ Mean Under Sec. Duffy?
Last week, Secretary Duffy directed staff to start the process of clawing back millions in discretionary dollars for bike lanes. How will he spend it instead?
Oakland Special Election: District 2 Debate
A coalition of Oakland transportation advocates get the skinny on District 2 candidates
Today’s Headlines
That VTA strike is a real downer as the state continues to position itself in the Trump era...