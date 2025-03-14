- Transit Strike Underscores Inequities in Silicon Valley (KQED)
- VTA/Union Spar Over Legal Effort to End Strike (Merc-News)
- VTA Advocate Monica Mallon Covers Strike Her Walking Commute (Twitter/X)
- Former Asm. Carillo Announces Run for Senate after DUI Derailed City Council (Daily News)
- New Bill for More, Higher Transit Oriented Development (SFChron)
- Why Is There a Bridge to Nowhere Over the I-5 in OC? (Register)
- CA Businesses Reeling from Tariff Confusion (LAT)
- EPA Announces Plans to Roll Back Emissions Standards, Enviro. Regs. (AP)
- Is Sacramento Building Enough Housing? Here's a Map (SacBee)
That VTA strike is a real downer as the state continues to position itself in the Trump era...
