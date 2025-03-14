Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Headlines

Today’s Headlines

That VTA strike is a real downer as the state continues to position itself in the Trump era...

8:29 AM PDT on March 14, 2025

  • Transit Strike Underscores Inequities in Silicon Valley (KQED)
  • VTA/Union Spar Over Legal Effort to End Strike (Merc-News)
  • VTA Advocate Monica Mallon Covers Strike Her Walking Commute (Twitter/X)
  • Former Asm. Carillo Announces Run for Senate after DUI Derailed City Council (Daily News)
  • New Bill for More, Higher Transit Oriented Development (SFChron)
  • Why Is There a Bridge to Nowhere Over the I-5 in OC? (Register)
  • CA Businesses Reeling from Tariff Confusion (LAT)
  • EPA Announces Plans to Roll Back Emissions Standards, Enviro. Regs. (AP)
  • Is Sacramento Building Enough Housing? Here's a Map (SacBee)

For more headlines: SBLA, SBSF, SBUSA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog USASpecial Features

Video: Welcome to the War on ‘Woke’ Transportation

Overwhelmed by weeks of federal attacks on green and equitable transportation? Catch up with this explainer and plug in to the fight.

March 13, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoRail

Couple of Caltrain Updates

If AI's good enough for driverless cars, why not use it to keep trains safe too? Plus Caltrain wants you to take the train to the parade The post Couple of Caltrain Updates appeared first on Streetsblog San Francisco.

March 13, 2025
Transportation Funding

Draft State Highway System Management Plan Urges State to Move Away from Gas Tax or Face Funding Shortfalls

The Draft State Highway System Management Plan (SHSMP) provides a ten-year prediction of statewide transportation funding needs

March 13, 2025
Streetsblog California

Transform, Partners Demand $2 Billion for the Bus

A coalition of transit advocates, providers, and unions is urging California’s Senate and Assembly leaders to put $2 billion for transit operations and capital improvements into the state’s budget.

Zack Deutsch-Gross
March 13, 2025
See all posts