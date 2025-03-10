- Daylighting in Foster City (SMDailyJournal)
- More on VTA Workers Plan to Strike (SFChron, CBSNews)
- Irvine Plans Open Streets Event (OC Register)
- Cupertino Council Ok's Protected Bike Lanes by 3-2 Vote (Local News Matters)
- Carlsbad Approves 5 New Traffic Circles (Union-Trib)
- CA High-Speed Rail Needs More Funding (LAT)
- How Will State "Back to Work" Impact Sacramento Commutes? (SacBee)
- 77 Year Old Homeless Man Fights Fresno Anti-Camping Law (FresnoBee)
- Americans Drove 1% More in 2024 Than 2023 (Eno Center for Transportation)
Headlines
Monday’s Headlines
Lots of small street improvements up and down the state...and a Ciclovia-style event returns in Irvine.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
State Announces Nearly $300 Million in Grants for Safe Streets
Reflective paint and better lighting? Sure, that's great. A dozen new protected bikeways in six municipalities and at UC Santa Cruz? Yes, please.
Op-Ed: Elon Musk Is Wrong About Amtrak
No, America should not privatize Amtrak "like China." But we could learn a thing or two from their rail success. (Spoiler: it's largely state-funded.)
Metro/Caltrans L.A. County Freeway Widening Accounted for Over 96 Percent of Recent Home Demolitions Statewide
Southern California has borne the brunt of harmful freeway widening, with L.A. County projects - where Caltrans partnered with Metro - resulting in mass demolition of homes and businesses
StreetSmart Ep.4: Fighting Climate Change Through More Attractive Transit and Reducing Driving
The StreetSmart podcast returns with an episode where we discuss how transit agencies can best fight global warming by encouraging more people to ride transit and by eliminating freeway widenings. This episode’s guest is Bryn Moncelsi, the Deputy Director of Climate Resolve.