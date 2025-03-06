Skip to Content
Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Updates on new road diets and paths, and the ongoing fight on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.

9:06 AM PST on March 6, 2025

Climate Action Plan for Transportation Investment (CAPTI)

State Releases CAPTI 2.0, a Document to Align the State’s Climate Goals and Transpo. Spending

California had some success with CAPTI 1.0, but it's going to take stronger political will for the state to meet its climate goals.

March 6, 2025
Streetsblog USAPodcast

Talking Headways Podcast: The Annual Yonah Freemark Show, Part I

Yonah Freemark on transit-oriented housing strategies, exciting transit openings in 2025 and which cities could use a subway project.

March 6, 2025
Caltrans

New Report Quantifies Five Years of Caltrans Freeway Expansion, including Demolitions

Between 2018 and 2023, Caltrans tore down 623 homes and businesses, to make way for 553 new miles of highway lanes

March 5, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesPodcast

Open Streets Return to El Monte this November

The route from North to South paints a picture of the town’s cultural fabric The post Open Streets Return to El Monte this November appeared first on Streetsblog Los Angeles.

March 5, 2025
