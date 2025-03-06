- Santa Paula Building 2.5 Mile Bike/Ped Paths (KCLU)
- Napa Road Diet Makes Way for Bike Lanes (Press-Dem)
- Glendale Starts Construction On La Crescenta Ave. Project, Including Bikeway (CV Weekly)
- Advocates Fight to Preserve Bike/Ped Access to Richmond-San Rafael Bridge (CalBike)...
- ...Same Bridge/Bike Lane on the Cover of New Caltrans Report on Highway System Project Outcomes (Prinz/Bsky)
- Sacramento Embraces "Bike Friendly Side Streets" (CapRadio)
- San Clemente Adding New Bus Route (Voice of OC)
- Lawmakers Push for Transit Funding (NBCBayArea)
- Oil and Gas Companies Poised to Take Over National Parks (Center for American Progress)
- Op/Ed: CARB Overstepped on Truck Diesel Rules (FresnoBee)
Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines
Updates on new road diets and paths, and the ongoing fight on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.
State Releases CAPTI 2.0, a Document to Align the State’s Climate Goals and Transpo. Spending
California had some success with CAPTI 1.0, but it's going to take stronger political will for the state to meet its climate goals.
Talking Headways Podcast: The Annual Yonah Freemark Show, Part I
Yonah Freemark on transit-oriented housing strategies, exciting transit openings in 2025 and which cities could use a subway project.
New Report Quantifies Five Years of Caltrans Freeway Expansion, including Demolitions
Between 2018 and 2023, Caltrans tore down 623 homes and businesses, to make way for 553 new miles of highway lanes
Open Streets Return to El Monte this November
The route from North to South paints a picture of the town’s cultural fabric The post Open Streets Return to El Monte this November appeared first on Streetsblog Los Angeles.