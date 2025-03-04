- Oakland Streets Remain a Deadly Free for All (KTVU)
- Speed Cameras Are Great, But How About Traffic Calming? (The Frisc)
- More Protected Bike Lanes, Transit Ridership Rebound in 2024 SaMo (SMDP)
- SLO Teaching Bike Safety the Right Way (Mustang)
- Berkeley Survey Shows Strong Support for Bike Plan (Scanner)
- SD Pays $2 Million to Woman Hurt in Crash Caused by Missing Stop Sign (Union-Trib)
- Newsom Orders State Workers Back to Office 4 Days/Week (SacBee)
- 1/3 of Angelenos Think Traffic Jams When Thinking of Olympics (Daily News)
- Surprise! Trump EO on Transportation Funding Prioritizes Rural Areas (Minneapolis Star Tribune)
- Data on Transportation Safety Vanishing Data (CityLab, Streetsblog USA )
- Trump: Fast-tracking Oil and Gas, Freezing Grants for E-V Charges, Loosening Fuel Economy Standards, and Fighting HSR Here and Congestion Pricing in NYC (NYT)
Streetsblog California
Tuesday’s Headlines
Safety in the Bay, Santa Monica, SLO, San Diego and much more...
Monday’s Headlines
Top news from up and down the Golden State.