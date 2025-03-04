Skip to Content
Tuesday’s Headlines

Safety in the Bay, Santa Monica, SLO, San Diego and much more...

8:50 AM PST on March 4, 2025

  • Oakland Streets Remain a Deadly Free for All (KTVU)
  • Speed Cameras Are Great, But How About Traffic Calming? (The Frisc)
  • More Protected Bike Lanes, Transit Ridership Rebound in 2024 SaMo (SMDP)
  • SLO Teaching Bike Safety the Right Way (Mustang)
  • Berkeley Survey Shows Strong Support for Bike Plan (Scanner)
  • SD Pays $2 Million to Woman Hurt in Crash Caused by Missing Stop Sign (Union-Trib)
  • Newsom Orders State Workers Back to Office 4 Days/Week (SacBee)
  • 1/3 of Angelenos Think Traffic Jams When Thinking of Olympics (Daily News)
  • Surprise! Trump EO on Transportation Funding Prioritizes Rural Areas (Minneapolis Star Tribune)
  • Data on Transportation Safety Vanishing Data (CityLabStreetsblog USA )
  • Trump: Fast-tracking Oil and Gas, Freezing Grants for E-V Charges, Loosening Fuel Economy Standards, and Fighting HSR Here and Congestion Pricing in NYC (NYT)

For more headlines: SBLA, SBSF, SBUSA

San Bernardino County Transportation Authority

Inland Empire Advocates Push Back on Autonomous Car Tunnel Plan for Airport

Advocates contend that a San Bernardino Transportation Authority proposal to build an autonomous vehicle tunnel to connect to a transit hub fails on multiple levels. Nevertheless, the agency plans to approve the project's environmental studies on Wednesday.

March 3, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesIssues

Metro Expanded Bus Lane Camera Enforcement to Grand and Olive Today

Streetsblog rode the existing bus lane enforcement bus lines - on Wilshire Boulevard and on La Brea Avenue The post Metro Expanded Bus Lane Camera Enforcement to Grand and Olive Today appeared first on Streetsblog Los Angeles.

March 3, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoGreat Highway

Great Funway to Open on Saturday, April 12

Four lanes of screaming traffic divided San Francisco's beach from the Outer Sunset. That's about to change for good. The post Great Funway to Open on Saturday, April 12 appeared first on Streetsblog San Francisco.

March 3, 2025
Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Top news from up and down the Golden State.

March 3, 2025
