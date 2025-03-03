- Speed Limits Dropping on 17 San Diego Streets (Union-Tribune)
- Op/Ed Takes Aim at CAHSR (SacBee)
- Bike Bridge Over 101 in Santa Rosa (PressDemocrat)
- Are Slow Streets the Answer to Vision Zero? (KQED)
- Threats of ICE Raids Impacting People's Use of Public Space (FresnoBee)
- E-Bike Injuries Are Spreading (ABC7)
- Developer's Plan for Palisades' Affordable Housing Hitting Local Opposition (LAT)
- Long Beach Seeks Input on Ped. Improvements Downtown (LB Post)
- Cities Turn to Automated Cameras to Enforce Traffic Laws (Route Fifty)
- Tesla Considering Autonomous Rideshare Service (Axios)
- Duffy's Sad Video Attacking Congestion Pricing (SBNYC)
- 3.9 Earthquake in North Hollywood (Daily News)
Headlines
Monday’s Headlines
Top news from up and down the Golden State.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
Inland Empire Advocates Push Back on Autonomous Car Tunnel Plan for Airport
Advocates contend that a San Bernardino Transportation Authority proposal to build an autonomous vehicle tunnel to connect to a transit hub fails on multiple levels. Nevertheless, the agency plans to approve the project's environmental studies on Wednesday.
How Trump’s Radical Remaking of Environmental Review Process Could Reshape Transportation
Is reforming NEPA just a handout to Big Highway?
Yes, There Are Real People Who Got an E-Bike Voucher from the State
Yes, there are real people who got e-bike savings vouchers from the state.
Drivers Declare Open Season on Parklets
Maybe rubber stops and reflectors aren't enough? The post Drivers Declare Open Season on Parklets appeared first on Streetsblog San Francisco.