Streetsblog California home
Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Top news from up and down the Golden State.

8:59 AM PST on March 3, 2025

Photo: WikiCommons, https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Downtown_San_Diego_032.jpg

  • Speed Limits Dropping on 17 San Diego Streets (Union-Tribune)
  • Op/Ed Takes Aim at CAHSR (SacBee)
  • Bike Bridge Over 101 in Santa Rosa (PressDemocrat)
  • Are Slow Streets the Answer to Vision Zero? (KQED)
  • Threats of ICE Raids Impacting People's Use of Public Space (FresnoBee)
  • E-Bike Injuries Are Spreading (ABC7)
  • Developer's Plan for Palisades' Affordable Housing Hitting Local Opposition (LAT)
  • Long Beach Seeks Input on Ped. Improvements Downtown (LB Post)
  • Cities Turn to Automated Cameras to Enforce Traffic Laws (Route Fifty)
  • Tesla Considering Autonomous Rideshare Service (Axios)
  • Duffy's Sad Video Attacking Congestion Pricing (SBNYC)
  • 3.9 Earthquake in North Hollywood (Daily News)

For more headlines: SBLA, SBSF, SBUSA

San Bernardino County Transportation Authority

Inland Empire Advocates Push Back on Autonomous Car Tunnel Plan for Airport

Advocates contend that a San Bernardino Transportation Authority proposal to build an autonomous vehicle tunnel to connect to a transit hub fails on multiple levels. Nevertheless, the agency plans to approve the project's environmental studies on Wednesday.

March 3, 2025
Streetsblog USASpecial Features

How Trump’s Radical Remaking of Environmental Review Process Could Reshape Transportation

Is reforming NEPA just a handout to Big Highway?

March 2, 2025
State E-bike Incentives

Yes, There Are Real People Who Got an E-Bike Voucher from the State

Yes, there are real people who got e-bike savings vouchers from the state.

February 28, 2025
Streetsblog San Francisconewsletter

Drivers Declare Open Season on Parklets

Maybe rubber stops and reflectors aren't enough? The post Drivers Declare Open Season on Parklets appeared first on Streetsblog San Francisco.

February 28, 2025
