Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Today's headlines include potential muni cuts, deadly cybertrucks, a weather forecast and more...

8:49 AM PST on February 12, 2025

  • SF Mayor Has No Real Plan to Avoid Muni Cuts (48Hills)
  • Sunnyvale Councilmember Wants Improvements on Deadly Corridor (Spotlight)
  • Heavy Rains Starting Today (LATPasadena Now,  LB Post)
  • And It's Going to Be COLD in Central Valley (Fresno Bee)
  • LAT Video Clarifies Some Driving Laws
  • Police Car Chase > 160 MPH (SacBee)
  • Trump Threatening Congestion Pricing in NYC (NYT, SBNYC)
  • Cybertruck Fires Killed More People than Ford Pinto in the 1970s. (Mother Jones)

For more headlines: SBLA, SBSF, SBUSA

