Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Streetsblog California

Wednesday’s Headlines

8:44 AM PST on February 5, 2025

Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog LA

  • Yes, we saw the Trump/HSR stuff. We'll have more on that later this morning.
  • Caltrans Still Not in Compliance on Law Banning Sharrows on Fast Streets (Calbike)
  • SD Redoing Street Design Manual (10 News)
  • Op/Ed: SF Bike Plan Big on Goals, Short on Details (Frisc)
  • Reconstruction of Street in SD Business District Causing Hardships (Union-Trib)
  • Review of America's First (Last?) Reconnecting Communities Projects (SBUSA)
  • Newsom Offers Trip to DC to Talk Fire Aid with Trump (LB Post)
  • Free Parking in Orange's Old Town Coming to an End (OC Register)
  • The Trump Threatens 1,000 EPA Employee's Jobs (New York Times)
  • Feds. Remove References to Progressive Trans from USDOT.GOV (Slate)
  • "Think Globally, Act Locally." (Rolling Stone)
  • Another LAPD Officer Arrested for Hit and Run/DUI (LAT)

For more headlines: SBLASBSFSBUSA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Drunk Driving

Petrie-Norris, Archuleta Introduce Legislation Mandating Breathalyzer for All DUI Offenders

A.B. 366 requires that anyone convicted of drunk driving have to pass a breathalyzer or ignition interlock device (IID) test before starting a vehicle

February 5, 2025
Streetsblog California

Trump Turns Firehose of Disinformation on California High-Speed Rail

New administration, same BS.

February 5, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesBicycling

LA Finally Releases Implementation Plan for “Healthy Streets” Law Passed by Voters in March of Last Year

February 5, 2025
See all posts