- Yes, we saw the Trump/HSR stuff. We'll have more on that later this morning.
- Caltrans Still Not in Compliance on Law Banning Sharrows on Fast Streets (Calbike)
- SD Redoing Street Design Manual (10 News)
- Op/Ed: SF Bike Plan Big on Goals, Short on Details (Frisc)
- Reconstruction of Street in SD Business District Causing Hardships (Union-Trib)
- Review of America's First (Last?) Reconnecting Communities Projects (SBUSA)
- Newsom Offers Trip to DC to Talk Fire Aid with Trump (LB Post)
- Free Parking in Orange's Old Town Coming to an End (OC Register)
- The Trump Threatens 1,000 EPA Employee's Jobs (New York Times)
- Feds. Remove References to Progressive Trans from USDOT.GOV (Slate)
- "Think Globally, Act Locally." (Rolling Stone)
- Another LAPD Officer Arrested for Hit and Run/DUI (LAT)
Wednesday's Headlines
