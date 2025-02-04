- Plan to Make California Street Cable Cars Stops Pretty (SFExaminer)
- More on SFMTA's Proposed Parking Changes (NBCBayArea)
- More on HSR Ready to Lay Track (GovTech)
- CALBIKE: Stats Show a Need for Stop As Yield Bill
- Demand for EV's Falling in CA (LAT)
- Tesla Sales Lead the Slump with 36% Crash (OC Register)
- Does Slump/Trump EO Mean Now Is the Time to Buy? (Union-Trib)
- Trump EO Bans DOT Funds from Sanctuary Cities (NYT)
- Celebrate Transit Equity Day by Improving Rural Transit (T4A)
- CA Lawmakers Approve Bills to Battle Trump in Court (SacBee)
- It's Going to Rain a Lot Throughout the State (FresnoBee, LBPost)
Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines
It's (not) electric!
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
StreetSmart Episode 2: The State of Transit Funding with Juan Matute
Juan has some ideas what the state can do to improve transit in the second Trump presidency that doesn't require billions and billions of dollars.