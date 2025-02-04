Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

It's (not) electric!

9:07 AM PST on February 4, 2025

  • Plan to Make California Street Cable Cars Stops Pretty (SFExaminer)
  • More on SFMTA's Proposed Parking Changes (NBCBayArea)
  • More on HSR Ready to Lay Track (GovTech)
  • CALBIKE: Stats Show a Need for Stop As Yield Bill
  • Demand for EV's Falling in CA (LAT)
  • Tesla Sales Lead the Slump with 36% Crash (OC Register)
  • Does Slump/Trump EO Mean Now Is the Time to Buy? (Union-Trib)
  • Trump EO Bans DOT Funds from Sanctuary Cities (NYT)
  • Celebrate Transit Equity Day by Improving Rural Transit (T4A)
  • CA Lawmakers Approve Bills to Battle Trump in Court (SacBee)
  • It's Going to Rain a Lot Throughout the State (FresnoBee, LBPost)

For more headlines: SBLASBSFSBUSA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog California

StreetSmart Episode 2: The State of Transit Funding with Juan Matute

Juan has some ideas what the state can do to improve transit in the second Trump presidency that doesn't require billions and billions of dollars.

February 4, 2025
Streetsblog USAClimate Change

This Automaker Is Attacking Sustainable Transportation Even More Than You Think

February 4, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoIssues, Campaigns and Miscellany

Call to Action: Stop San Mateo from Removing Bike Lanes

February 3, 2025
See all posts