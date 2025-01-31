Weekend Homework: How’s Daylighting Working in Your City?

On January 1, California’s “Daylighting Law” went into effect and traffic enforcement agencies around the country are responding to it in different ways.

For those of you unfamiliar with the term and missed out on 2023’s legislative push by Assemblymember Alex Lee, daylighting is when municipalities prohibit parking within 20 feet of any marked or unmarked crosswalk and within 15 feet of crosswalks with curb extensions. Daylighting has been shown to increase the visibility of people in crosswalks, reducing crashes and saving lives.

Since it’s now a state law that municipalities can and eventually must enforce daylighting, SBCA is interested in seeing how the law is/isn’t working throughout the state. The legislation gives cities some flexibility on when they need to start ticketing, so some cities are ahead of others in enforcing the law. (The law itself encourages warning tickets starting January 2024, and specifies January 2025 for actual tickets.)

Though the safety benefits are numerous, some mainstream media windshield reporting finds that the state is "banning cars" in some areas, for little discernable reason.

News headlines show different impacts in cities.

