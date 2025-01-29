Skip to Content
Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

9:48 AM PST on January 29, 2025

  • Valencia Bikeway Appeal Quashed by Board of Supervisors (MissionLocal)
  • Traffic Deaths Still Greater in Number Than Murders in LA (LAT)
  • Sacramento Airport Adding Thousands of Parking Spots (SacBee)
  • 22 Dems. Vote "No," Duffy Confirmed for USDOT Sec. (NYT)
  • EO That Would Have Damaged AMTRAK Halted Until 2/3 (Trains)
  • Other EO's Targeting EV's Unlikely to Stop Growth of Industry (Business Insider)
  • Highway Projects Also Stalled (SacBee)
  • OpEd: Is Coastal Train for San Diego Unsustainable? (Union-Trib)
  • Oakland Officials Attempt to Understand Trump Funding Freeze (Oaklandside)
  • Wildfires! Trump! Do Environmental Rules Even Matter Anymore? (Fresno Bee)
  • Wildfire Refugees Scramble to Find Rentals (OC Register)
  • No, the Military Did Not Turn on the Water Yesterday (Daily News)

Find more Headlines: SBLA, SBSF, SBUSA

