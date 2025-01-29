- Valencia Bikeway Appeal Quashed by Board of Supervisors (MissionLocal)
- Traffic Deaths Still Greater in Number Than Murders in LA (LAT)
- Sacramento Airport Adding Thousands of Parking Spots (SacBee)
- 22 Dems. Vote "No," Duffy Confirmed for USDOT Sec. (NYT)
- EO That Would Have Damaged AMTRAK Halted Until 2/3 (Trains)
- Other EO's Targeting EV's Unlikely to Stop Growth of Industry (Business Insider)
- Highway Projects Also Stalled (SacBee)
- OpEd: Is Coastal Train for San Diego Unsustainable? (Union-Trib)
- Oakland Officials Attempt to Understand Trump Funding Freeze (Oaklandside)
- Wildfires! Trump! Do Environmental Rules Even Matter Anymore? (Fresno Bee)
- Wildfire Refugees Scramble to Find Rentals (OC Register)
- No, the Military Did Not Turn on the Water Yesterday (Daily News)
Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines
Webinar for AARP Community Challenge Grants Is Today (Wednesday) at 3
Deadline to Submit Is March 5
Forest Lawn Cemetery Urged Against Safety Upgrades Because “No Substantial Bicycle Use”
StreetSmart Ep.1: Explaining the CTC with Jeanie Ward-Waller
We booked a Streetsblog Celebrity for the first episode.