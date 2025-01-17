Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

We don't have a wildfire crisis; it's an everything crisis; Notes on Newsom's budget proposal; San Diego's transit faces deficit; More

8:11 AM PST on January 17, 2025

A 1953 postcard of the Sepulveda Tunnel in the Sepulveda Pass between Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley. Photo from the collection of Mark Landis, via the Daily Bulletin

Note: Streetsblog California will take a break on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.

  • We don't have a wildfire crises. We have an everything crisis (CP&DR)
  • More on CARB pulling back request for waiver on clean trucks ahead of Trump administration (The Guardian)
  • Some notes on Newsom's budget proposal (CalMatters)
  • Webinar: How the LA fires are fueled by climate change (Covering Climate Now)
  • Bill would speed up light rail, bus lane conversions (Press Telegram)
  • San Diego transit faces deficit, mulls options - none good (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • Sebastopol is reimagining its downtown, with a CA Sustainable Transportation Planning grant (Sebastopol Times)
  • Santa Barbara's Bike Month celebration, CycleMAYnia, offers mini-grants to help groups plan bike-related activities (Independent)
  • A fun bit of history: Southern California tunnels (Daily Bulletin)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

