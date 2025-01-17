Friday’s Headlines

Note: Streetsblog California will take a break on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.
- We don't have a wildfire crises. We have an everything crisis (CP&DR)
- More on CARB pulling back request for waiver on clean trucks ahead of Trump administration (The Guardian)
- Some notes on Newsom's budget proposal (CalMatters)
- ...and some climate takeaways (Legal Planet)
- Webinar: How the LA fires are fueled by climate change (Covering Climate Now)
- Bill would speed up light rail, bus lane conversions (Press Telegram)
- San Diego transit faces deficit, mulls options - none good (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Sebastopol is reimagining its downtown, with a CA Sustainable Transportation Planning grant (Sebastopol Times)
- Santa Barbara's Bike Month celebration, CycleMAYnia, offers mini-grants to help groups plan bike-related activities (Independent)
- A fun bit of history: Southern California tunnels (Daily Bulletin)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF