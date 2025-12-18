Skip to Content
Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Smart move by Lime, great news for Bike L.A.

9:46 AM PST on December 18, 2025

  • LA CM Calls for Protected Bike Lane Near Wetlands (Westside Current)
  • New Partnership with Lime Allows Riders to Round-Up With Donation to LA Bike Advocates (City Biz)
  • More on Muni's Strategy on Deficit (VoiceofSF)
  • More on BART Fare Increase (PleasantonWeekly)
  • Torrance Joins E-Bike/E-Moto Crackdown (Daily Breeze)
  • Classic Telephone Booths as Street Art in Fresno (Fresno_Bee)
  • Air Quality Alert in Orange County (OC Register)
  • Weather Is Going to Be Crazy on Christmas Week (LAT)
  • More Digital Signs Coming to SaMo (Next)
  • Courts Say Maybe the EPA Can Regulate Emissions (E&E
  • Minority Transit Users Exposed to More Heat Than White Ones (Eos)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

Study: More Protected Bike Lanes = More Micromobility Users

This ought to silence doubters who claim that no one's using that shiny new cycle track.

December 17, 2025
LAPD Shuts Down Volunteers Repainting Nadir Gavarrete Memorial at Koreatown Intersection

At the deadly 4th/New Hampshire intersection, LAPD shut down Crosswalks Collective L.A.'s unpermitted safe streets work.

December 17, 2025
Wednesday’s Headlines

Man, that e-bike program cancellation story is the story that just keeps giving (to the headlines stack that is...)

December 17, 2025
Update: AC Transit Closes Investigation of Bus Operator Assault on a Bicyclist

Bus driver used the bike lane, tailgated cyclist, honked at him, and then nearly ran him over, all captured on video. AC Transit closes its short investigation without announcing any steps against the driver.

December 16, 2025
Tuesday’s Headlines

Maybe one day we'll take safety seriously.

December 16, 2025
