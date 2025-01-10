Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

2024 hottest year ever; Slave labor is fighting fires; Border Patrol is already arresting people; More studies fine NO safety problems from allowing bike riders to slow roll stop signs; More

8:21 AM PST on January 10, 2025

Smoky sunrise over LA on Thursday, January 11, 2025. Photograph by Nic Warner

  • Tracking the Southern California fires (CalMatters)
  • 2024 was the hottest year ever (AP News)
  • Slave labor in the form of incarcerated firefighters is providing critical support in L.A. (CalMatters)
  • Border patrol raids Bakersfield businesses, arresting and harassing farmworkers and casual laborers (CalMatters)
  • Two new studies show no safety downsides to allowing bike riders to treat stop signs as yield signs (CalBike)
  • What to wear is no joke: Some automatic crash prevention systems in cars may not recognize high-vis clothing (Sacramento Bee)
  • Progress on California's high-speed rail program (Railway Supply, Mass Transit)
  • Governor Newsom to release budget proposal today (CalMatters)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

California Bicycle Coalition

New Studies Show No Downsides for Bicycle Safety Stop

As more states continue to pass laws allowing bike riders to treat stop signs like yield signs, more studies showing their safety benefits accumulate.

January 10, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoOakland

Oh Oakland, Did You Really Leave a Telephone Pole in a Bike Lane?

No, this isn't photoshopped.

January 10, 2025
Streetsblog USATechnology

Alarming Report Shows that Two Auto-Braking Systems Can’t See People in Reflective Garb

The safety strips are useless in the eyes of automatic braking systems on two very popular car models.

January 10, 2025
Streetsblog USAPodcast

Talking Headways Podcast: Highway Robbery

January 10, 2025
