Friday’s Headlines

- Tracking the Southern California fires (CalMatters)
- 2024 was the hottest year ever (AP News)
- Slave labor in the form of incarcerated firefighters is providing critical support in L.A. (CalMatters)
- Border patrol raids Bakersfield businesses, arresting and harassing farmworkers and casual laborers (CalMatters)
- Two new studies show no safety downsides to allowing bike riders to treat stop signs as yield signs (CalBike)
- What to wear is no joke: Some automatic crash prevention systems in cars may not recognize high-vis clothing (Sacramento Bee)
- Progress on California's high-speed rail program (Railway Supply, Mass Transit)
- Governor Newsom to release budget proposal today (CalMatters)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF