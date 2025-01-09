Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

LA Metro service adjustments during fires; SF Muni plans service cuts; Planned expansion of Hwy 37 adds salt marsh restoration; More

8:26 AM PST on January 9, 2025

ten or so bike riders waiting for a green light on Market st in SF

Market Street in San Francisco

  • LA Metro offers free transit in the midst of the fires, outages (Daily News)
    • Here's a list of service changes and detours due to wildfires (NBC)
  • SF Muni plans service cuts as they face that fiscal cliff we've been warned about (SF Chronicle)
  • Marin transit operators realign service coordination (Marin Independent Journal)
  • Goleta gets federal grant to complete a bike and pedestrian undercrossing at Highway 101 (SB Independent)
  • The secret to a better city is a two-wheeler (Mother Jones)
  • An e-bike that can easily replace a car (Forbes)
  • Planned expansion of Highway 37 adds salt marsh restoration; EIR still claims "no significant impact" (Marin Independent Journal)
  • More on CA leaders asking for federal transportation money before administration transitions (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Biden has less than two weeks to approve CA rules on truck and rail emissions (Politico)
  • There's profit to be reaped from California's first carbon capture facility (Carbon Credits)
  • AI's high energy use has tremendous impacts on air pollution (Route Fifty)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

