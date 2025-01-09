Thursday’s Headlines

- LA Metro offers free transit in the midst of the fires, outages (Daily News)
- Here's a list of service changes and detours due to wildfires (NBC)
- SF Muni plans service cuts as they face that fiscal cliff we've been warned about (SF Chronicle)
- Marin transit operators realign service coordination (Marin Independent Journal)
- Goleta gets federal grant to complete a bike and pedestrian undercrossing at Highway 101 (SB Independent)
- The secret to a better city is a two-wheeler (Mother Jones)
- An e-bike that can easily replace a car (Forbes)
- Planned expansion of Highway 37 adds salt marsh restoration; EIR still claims "no significant impact" (Marin Independent Journal)
- More on CA leaders asking for federal transportation money before administration transitions (Smart Cities Dive)
- Biden has less than two weeks to approve CA rules on truck and rail emissions (Politico)
- There's profit to be reaped from California's first carbon capture facility (Carbon Credits)
- AI's high energy use has tremendous impacts on air pollution (Route Fifty)
