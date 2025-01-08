Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Fires and wind; Good public transit; Can states just stop building highways? Not if people keep hating on high-speed rail; More

8:57 AM PST on January 8, 2025

Looking east this morning from Ventura Fwy. Photo by Moira Curry

  • Scary winds, scary fires (LA Times, Daily Bulletin)
  • Why the fires are so dangerous (hello, climate change!) (CalMatters)
  • Good public transit is politically powerful (The New Republic)
  • Federal infrastructure grants announced, including twelve rail-related projects in California (Trains)
  • Survey: Most people feel safe on AC Transit (with gender and race differences) (Alameda Post)
  • There's a new bike path in Ventura County (KCLU)
  • NACTO launches latest revision of Urban Bikeway Design Guide
  • Del Mar wants to wait on rebuilding a rail bridge until a decision is made about tunneling (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • CA high-speed rail is laying track (Fresno Bee)
  • How high-speed rail would connect to Las Vegas (Visalia Times Delta)
  • CA rep Kiley introduces the "No More Money for High Speed Rail" bill in Congress (Newsweek)
  • Cycling in Paris doubled after bike lanes installed, and numbers are still growing (Momentum Mag)
  • Can states stop runaway highway building? (Bloomberg)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

