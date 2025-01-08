Wednesday’s Headlines

- Scary winds, scary fires (LA Times, Daily Bulletin)
- Why the fires are so dangerous (hello, climate change!) (CalMatters)
- Good public transit is politically powerful (The New Republic)
- Federal infrastructure grants announced, including twelve rail-related projects in California (Trains)
- Survey: Most people feel safe on AC Transit (with gender and race differences) (Alameda Post)
- There's a new bike path in Ventura County (KCLU)
- NACTO launches latest revision of Urban Bikeway Design Guide
- Del Mar wants to wait on rebuilding a rail bridge until a decision is made about tunneling (San Diego Union Tribune)
- CA high-speed rail is laying track (Fresno Bee)
- How high-speed rail would connect to Las Vegas (Visalia Times Delta)
- CA rep Kiley introduces the "No More Money for High Speed Rail" bill in Congress (Newsweek)
- Cycling in Paris doubled after bike lanes installed, and numbers are still growing (Momentum Mag)
- Can states stop runaway highway building? (Bloomberg)
