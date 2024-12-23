Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Another study shows health benefits of biking far outweigh risks; Santa Rosa loses a freeway plan, gains a park; Take transit to the Rose Parade; More

8:13 AM PST on December 23, 2024

Photo by Evan Dudley, via CalBike

  • Long-range study shows commuting by bike brings lower risks for mortality, disease, hospitalization, mental health problems. And they say it's dangerous! (BMJ Public Health)
  • Put a bow on Santa Rosa's Southeast Greenway; it was never going to be a highway (Press Democrat)
  • SMART board approves five-year strategic plan to reach Cloverdale, increase ridership (Marin Independent Journal)
  • Public transit options to the Rose Parade are expanding (Pasadena Now)
  • San Diego trolley riders feel safer these days (San Diego Union-Tribune)
  • Santa Maria looking for public input on new route to San Luis Obispo (KEYT)
  • Safety improvements planned for Stevens Creek Blvd transit corridor (San Jose Spotlight)
  • Caltrain, San Mateo County officials are skeptical about transit measure options (San Mateo Daily Journal)
  • CA congressional delegation pushes for high-speed rail funding (Senator Padilla)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

