Monday’s Headlines

- Long-range study shows commuting by bike brings lower risks for mortality, disease, hospitalization, mental health problems. And they say it's dangerous! (BMJ Public Health)
- Put a bow on Santa Rosa's Southeast Greenway; it was never going to be a highway (Press Democrat)
- SMART board approves five-year strategic plan to reach Cloverdale, increase ridership (Marin Independent Journal)
- Public transit options to the Rose Parade are expanding (Pasadena Now)
- San Diego trolley riders feel safer these days (San Diego Union-Tribune)
- Santa Maria looking for public input on new route to San Luis Obispo (KEYT)
- Safety improvements planned for Stevens Creek Blvd transit corridor (San Jose Spotlight)
- Caltrain, San Mateo County officials are skeptical about transit measure options (San Mateo Daily Journal)
- CA congressional delegation pushes for high-speed rail funding (Senator Padilla)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF