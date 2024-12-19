Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

BART's 2024 accomplishments; Benefits of sidewalks, walkability; EPA approves CA waivers on vehicle emissions; More

8:31 AM PST on December 19, 2024

Image: BART

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Streetsblog San FranciscoGovernment Organizations

Commentary: As Pedestrian Deaths Hit a Decade High, Peskin’s Last Move Blocks Safer Streets

Supervisor Aaron Peskin, who is termed out, who lost his bid for mayor, pulls one last maneuver to sabotage transit and safe streets

December 19, 2024
Streetsblog Los AngelesPodcast

SGV Connect 131 – Foothill Transit AMA with Felicia Friesema

The transit agency’s spokesperson takes readers' questions on synergy with the A Line, BRT’s future in the Valley, and hydrogen fuel cell versus battery electric buses

December 19, 2024
Streetsblog USAClimate Change

As Minnesota Finalizes New Emissions Rule, The Devil Is in the Details

If Minnesota puts its transportation system on a path to net zero, other states will have a model to follow in addressing the highest emitting sector. 

December 19, 2024
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

EPA approves CA plan to phase out gas-powered vehicles; Federal bill would invest in rail; Bike lane hater buys a bike, converts to bike lane lover - of course; More

December 18, 2024
