Thursday’s Headlines

- BART celebrates 24 considerable accomplishments in 2024 (Bay Area Rapid Transit)
- An oil spill, then a 17-year vow of silence (LA Times)
- AI is a big gas guzzler (Heated)
- Study of twins adds more data about the benefits of sidewalks, pedestrian-friendly infrastructure (Grist)
- SF pedestrian fatalities hit 10-year high (KQED)
- Incoming administration is a threat to high-speed rail (LA Times)
- More on EPA approval of CA ban on new gas-powered cars (LA Times, Earthjustice, Environmental Defense Fund, California Air Resources Board, Governor Newsom)
- EPA's approval of CA's right to enforce vehicle emission standards gets immediate pushback (ACTnews)
- Fresh renderings of Vermont Avenue bus rapid transit line released (Urbanize LA)
- Construction begins on Summerland, Santa Claus Lane streetscape and access projects (Noozhawk)
- Humboldt County is looking for resident input on transit needs (Mass Transit)
- Do car-free zones hurt disabled people? (Mother Jones)
- Why can't car-share companies make a go of it? (Fast Company)
