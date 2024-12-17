Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

People on foot, bikes spend plenty at businesses; Marin approves 25-year transportation "vision"; Oakland wants to remove bus shelters; SacRT rolls out cameras on buses for parking infractions; More

  • Bike riders and people on foot spend plenty of money in city centers (Dutch Cycling Embassy)
  • A Week Without Driving sparked a cultural shift (America Walks)
  • Podcast: How driving changes us (The War on Cars)
  • Sausalito approves plan for bike lanes, crosswalks (Marin Independent Journal)
  • Marin approves 25-year transportation plan (Mass Transit)
  • Santa Monica reports major jump in bus ridership, bike lanes (Santa Monica Next)
  • Oakland DOT wants to remove bus shelters for "safety" (Oaklandside)
  • Sacramento RT rolls out cameras on buses to ticket cars illegally parked at bus stops (KCRA)
  • New carpool lanes opening on Highway 101 near Santa Barbara (Independent)
  • Taylor Swift is one more proof that people want to be out and about among other people (Future of Where)
  • USDOT tool makes transportation equity data publicly available; Department seeks feedback (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Parents are creating their own ride-hail carpools to get kids to school (AP News)
  • Berkeley approves plan for housing at the North Berkeley BART station (Berkeleyside)
  • Coastal Commission approves plan to turn Great Highway into a park (SF Examiner)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

More from Streetsblog California

CA Air Resources Board (CARB)

CA E-Bike Incentives: Application Window Opens Wednesday at 6 p.m

Do you qualify? Here's how to apply. Be prepared!

December 17, 2024
CA High-Speed Rail Authority (CAHSRA)

New Video Shows Future CA High-Speed Rail Connection to Southern California

Four-minute CA High-Speed Rail Authority video explains Palmdale to Burbank alignment, plus connection from Burbank into downtown L.A. Union Station

December 16, 2024
Advocacy

America Walks Community Change Grant Applications for 2024 Are Open

America Walks organizes the annual Community Change Grants program to support organizations working to make walking safer and more inviting.

December 16, 2024
Streetsblog USAPodcast

How One Mayor Is Cooling Off America’s Hottest City

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego reflects on temporarily losing the ability to drive in her sweltering-hot city, and what her administration is doing to keep people cool outside cars.

December 16, 2024
See all posts