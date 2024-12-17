Tuesday’s Headlines

- Bike riders and people on foot spend plenty of money in city centers (Dutch Cycling Embassy)
- A Week Without Driving sparked a cultural shift (America Walks)
- Podcast: How driving changes us (The War on Cars)
- Sausalito approves plan for bike lanes, crosswalks (Marin Independent Journal)
- Marin approves 25-year transportation plan (Mass Transit)
- Santa Monica reports major jump in bus ridership, bike lanes (Santa Monica Next)
- Oakland DOT wants to remove bus shelters for "safety" (Oaklandside)
- Sacramento RT rolls out cameras on buses to ticket cars illegally parked at bus stops (KCRA)
- New carpool lanes opening on Highway 101 near Santa Barbara (Independent)
- Taylor Swift is one more proof that people want to be out and about among other people (Future of Where)
- USDOT tool makes transportation equity data publicly available; Department seeks feedback (Smart Cities Dive)
- Parents are creating their own ride-hail carpools to get kids to school (AP News)
- Berkeley approves plan for housing at the North Berkeley BART station (Berkeleyside)
- Coastal Commission approves plan to turn Great Highway into a park (SF Examiner)
