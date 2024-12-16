Monday’s Headlines

- Bay Area transit agencies debut new maps and signs (Contra Costa Herald)
- Will LA Mayor choose a resident of the San Fernando Valley for the Metro board? (LA Times)
- Storm damage forces SMART to extend weekend maintenance/testing closure for another day (Newsbreak)
- Jerry Brown sees a silver lining in the November election results (Politico)
- Supreme Court to hear lawsuit from industries who claim to be indirectly affected by California emissions standards (CalMatters, NBC News)
- Postal service electric trucks are way behind schedule (Washington Post)
- A look back at Eduardo Garcia's twenty years in the state Assembly (Coachella Valley Independent)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF