Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Bay Area transit gets new wayfinding; Will LA Mayor choose a rep from SFV for the Metro board? Supreme Court to consider lawsuit about CA emission standards; More

8:52 AM PST on December 16, 2024

New wayfinding maps, about to be revealed

  • Bay Area transit agencies debut new maps and signs (Contra Costa Herald)
  • Will LA Mayor choose a resident of the San Fernando Valley for the Metro board? (LA Times)
  • Storm damage forces SMART to extend weekend maintenance/testing closure for another day (Newsbreak)
  • Jerry Brown sees a silver lining in the November election results (Politico)
  • Supreme Court to hear lawsuit from industries who claim to be indirectly affected by California emissions standards (CalMatters, NBC News)
  • Postal service electric trucks are way behind schedule (Washington Post)
  • A look back at Eduardo Garcia's twenty years in the state Assembly (Coachella Valley Independent)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

