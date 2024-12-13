Friday’s Headlines

- Lawmakers threaten CARB over delay of corporate emissions reporting penalties (Politico)
- SFMTA head Jeff Tumlin to step down (SF Chronicle)
- Some cities will begin enforcing daylighting laws - don't park near the crosswalk (Berkeleyside, SF Gate, Fox5 San Diego)
- California's e-bike incentives are coming (webinar with information next week) (CalBike, Cycling West)
- Bike lanes are saving lives, so why are you complaining about them? (Boston Globe)
- Torrey Pines Road in La Jolla to get a jolly new pedestrian crossing (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Delays on approving SURF! project means less federal money is available for it (Monterey County NOW)
- Lincoln Heights organized to protect its community, and the results are wider than just a delayed warehouse (CalMatters)
- Video: Defining the urban-rural divide - it's not geographic (CityNerd)
- Martinez refinery settlement dollars will go to local environmental projects (Local News Matters)
- CA Energy Commission approves $1.4 billion for electric vehicles, infrastructure (E+E Leader)
- IRS: Carbon offset credits are income (Bloomberg Law)
- Newsom orders special election to fill empty Senate (Fong), Assembly (Nguyen) seats (Sacramento Bee)
