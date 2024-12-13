Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Lawmakers threaten CARB over delay on corporate emissions reporting penalties; SFMTA head Tumlin to resign; A community organizes against a warehouse, and gains more; The urban-rural divide is not geographic; More

8:26 AM PST on December 13, 2024

Photo by Melanie Curry/Streetsblog

  • Lawmakers threaten CARB over delay of corporate emissions reporting penalties (Politico)
  • SFMTA head Jeff Tumlin to step down (SF Chronicle)
  • Some cities will begin enforcing daylighting laws - don't park near the crosswalk (Berkeleyside, SF Gate, Fox5 San Diego)
  • California's e-bike incentives are coming (webinar with information next week) (CalBike, Cycling West)
  • Bike lanes are saving lives, so why are you complaining about them? (Boston Globe)
  • Torrey Pines Road in La Jolla to get a jolly new pedestrian crossing (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • Delays on approving SURF! project means less federal money is available for it (Monterey County NOW)
  • Lincoln Heights organized to protect its community, and the results are wider than just a delayed warehouse (CalMatters)
  • Video: Defining the urban-rural divide - it's not geographic (CityNerd)
  • Martinez refinery settlement dollars will go to local environmental projects (Local News Matters)
  • CA Energy Commission approves $1.4 billion for electric vehicles, infrastructure (E+E Leader)
  • IRS: Carbon offset credits are income (Bloomberg Law)
  • Newsom orders special election to fill empty Senate (Fong), Assembly (Nguyen) seats (Sacramento Bee)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

