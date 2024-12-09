Monday’s Headlines

- GM is working on a system to detect and respond to "adversarial pedestrians" (Business Insider)
- Could Musk kill CA high-speed rail? (Disconnect, Sacramento Bee)
- Putting a price on pollution invites speculators who are out to make a buck (The Conversation)
- Santa Clara County leaders don't want to be part of regional transportation tax measure (Mass Transit)
- Bay Area toll bridge revenue was diverted from transit (Mercury News)
- Study: New transit stations don't need to result in displacement (SSTI)
- Can LA fix its sidewalks? (Planetizen)
- LA Metro approves BRT project construction connecting San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys (Pasadena Now, Daily News)
- Opinion: Danville needs to keep its Bicycle Advisory Commission (Mercury News)
- New lane "helps relieve congestion" on I-15 in Temecula - and encourages more driving (Daily Bulletin)
- Caltrain plans to move HQ to Millbrae (Patch)
- Community members discuss future of North Lake Tahoe infrastructure, transportation (Placer County)
