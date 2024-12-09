Skip to Content
Monday’s Headlines

GM is working on a system to detect, respond to "adversarial pedestrians"; Could Musk kill CA's HSR? LA Metro approves BRT funding; More

8:40 AM PST on December 9, 2024

Image: CAHSRA

  • GM is working on a system to detect and respond to "adversarial pedestrians" (Business Insider)
  • Could Musk kill CA high-speed rail? (Disconnect, Sacramento Bee)
  • Putting a price on pollution invites speculators who are out to make a buck (The Conversation)
  • Santa Clara County leaders don't want to be part of regional transportation tax measure (Mass Transit)
  • Bay Area toll bridge revenue was diverted from transit (Mercury News)
  • Study: New transit stations don't need to result in displacement (SSTI)
  • Can LA fix its sidewalks? (Planetizen)
  • LA Metro approves BRT project construction connecting San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys (Pasadena Now, Daily News)
  • Opinion: Danville needs to keep its Bicycle Advisory Commission (Mercury News)
  • New lane "helps relieve congestion" on I-15 in Temecula - and encourages more driving (Daily Bulletin)
  • Caltrain plans to move HQ to Millbrae (Patch)
  • Community members discuss future of North Lake Tahoe infrastructure, transportation (Placer County)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Active Transportation Program

CA Transportation Commission Approves Some Active Transportation Program Projects

Every single speaker on the topic urged the state to increase funding for the shrinking active transportation program - as always. It's not enough.

December 9, 2024
Streetsblog USAPolice

How Trump’s Mass Deportation Plans Could Make U.S. Roads More Dangerous

President-elect Trump's promise to deport one million people per year will make America's streets less safe.

December 9, 2024
Streetsblog Los AngelesAgency Watch

Eyes on the Trains: New Metro Railcars

Shiny new Metro heavy rail cars spotted at Metro stations today

December 9, 2024
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

BART, ferries paused during tsunami warning; Controversial SURF! Busway moves forward; Lake Tahoe considers a "flying" ferry; More

December 6, 2024
