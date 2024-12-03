Tuesday’s Headlines

It's "Giving Tuesday" and therefore time to remind our loyal readers that we are a reader-supported nonprofit working on a shoestring budget. Please consider a donation to Streetsblog California today.
- City of Sacramento did not invest in road safety, but paid out for car crash lawsuits on dangerous streets (Sacramento Bee)
- LA Metro to add bus-only lanes to Vermont Ave (Press Telegram)
- Santa Monica's Big Blue Bus plans to expand its electric fleet (Santa Monica Daily Press)
- There's a LOT of money sitting around on unused Clipper cards (Mass Transit)
- LA officials ask Trump to help fund Olympics transportation projects (LA Times, Mass Transit)
- CA legislature sets cap on number of bills its members can introduce (still too many) (CalMatters)
- Big Oil's plan for GOP control (Field Notes)
