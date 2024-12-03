Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

City of Sacramento did not invest in roads, but paid in lawsuits; Bus-only lanes on Vermont Avenue; There's a lot of money sitting around on unused transit cards; More

8:38 AM PST on December 3, 2024

Image: Wikipedia

It's "Giving Tuesday" and therefore time to remind our loyal readers that we are a reader-supported nonprofit working on a shoestring budget. Please consider a donation to Streetsblog California today.

  • City of Sacramento did not invest in road safety, but paid out for car crash lawsuits on dangerous streets (Sacramento Bee)
  • LA Metro to add bus-only lanes to Vermont Ave (Press Telegram)
  • Santa Monica's Big Blue Bus plans to expand its electric fleet (Santa Monica Daily Press)
  • There's a LOT of money sitting around on unused Clipper cards (Mass Transit)
  • LA officials ask Trump to help fund Olympics transportation projects (LA Times, Mass Transit)
  • CA legislature sets cap on number of bills its members can introduce (still too many) (CalMatters)
  • Big Oil's plan for GOP control (Field Notes)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Santa Monica

Santa Monica Reduces Speed Limits Throughout City

Thirty city streets will see changes in their posted speed limits - one of which will be an increase.

December 3, 2024
Streetsblog USABicycling

When Journalists Give Even Intentional Traffic Violence a Pass

The driver who killed Paris cycling advocate Paul Varry has been charged with murder — but America's top-selling newspaper seemingly implied that he's a victim of the "war on cars."

December 3, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoSafety

New ‘Traffic Monitoring’ Site Consolidates Data on Car Volumes & Speeds

Now anyone can go online and take a look at Telraam data to see car volumes, speeds, and more

December 3, 2024
Orange County

Eyes on the Street: OC Streetcar Construction Progress

Orange County streetcar construction is progressing, especially with recent installation of overhead wires. OCTA's 4-mile light rail line is expected to open in 2025.

December 2, 2024
See all posts