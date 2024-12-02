Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

BART fares going up again; Making public spaces safe for children; Not all e-bikes are street legal; More

8:06 AM PST on December 2, 2024

Girl wearing pink rides a bike

Image: Momentum Mag

  • Caltrans grants $8.5M for "green" design for Sierra Madre Blvd median project in Pasadena (Pasadena Now)
  • Electrifying Caltrain was a "game changer" (Railway Supply)
  • Video: The future of US passenger rail, with Secretary Buttigieg (YouTube)
  • BART fares are going up again (SF Chronicle)
  • OCTA acquires forty hydrogen buses (Fuel Cell Works)
  • How public spaces can be safer and more welcoming for children (The Conversation)
  • Not all e-bikes you can buy are street legal (Independent)
  • Has demand for clean energy been underestimated? (Vox)
  • What is work-from-home doing to us? (Slate)

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

