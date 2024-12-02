Monday’s Headlines

- Caltrans grants $8.5M for "green" design for Sierra Madre Blvd median project in Pasadena (Pasadena Now)
- Electrifying Caltrain was a "game changer" (Railway Supply)
- Video: The future of US passenger rail, with Secretary Buttigieg (YouTube)
- BART fares are going up again (SF Chronicle)
- OCTA acquires forty hydrogen buses (Fuel Cell Works)
- How public spaces can be safer and more welcoming for children (The Conversation)
- Not all e-bikes you can buy are street legal (Independent)
- Has demand for clean energy been underestimated? (Vox)
- What is work-from-home doing to us? (Slate)
