Wednesday’s Headlines

- State-level election wins for the climate (Trellis)
- State and local victories for coasts and ocean (Surfrider)
- Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority to meet today on plan to relocate service, eliminate Hayward station (City of Hayward)
- Hundreds of SF street ambassadors could be laid off (SF Chronicle)
- Sacramento high school students learn to question - and change- dangerous roads (Sacramento Bee)
- LAX People Mover is moving ahead (LAist)
- Street changes are coming to SF's inner sunset neighborhood (SF Chronicle)
- SF's Valencia St center-running bike lanes are going away (KQED)
- Bike riders celebrate Richmond-San Rafael Bridge bike path anniversary - and urge officials not to get rid of it (Richmondside)
- How Caltrans is striving for sustainability (Composites Manufacturing)
- Unions representing hundreds of transit and other workers to strike all UC campuses today and tomorrow (Lookout Santa Cruz)
