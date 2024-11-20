Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Election wins for climate and ocean; Hundreds of bike riders celebrate the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge bike path; Transit workers struck at UCs; More

8:31 AM PST on November 20, 2024

Tower Bridge in Sacramento. Photo by Caltrans.

  • State-level election wins for the climate (Trellis)
  • State and local victories for coasts and ocean (Surfrider)
  • Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority to meet today on plan to relocate service, eliminate Hayward station (City of Hayward)
  • Hundreds of SF street ambassadors could be laid off (SF Chronicle)
  • Sacramento high school students learn to question - and change- dangerous roads (Sacramento Bee)
  • LAX People Mover is moving ahead (LAist)
  • Street changes are coming to SF's inner sunset neighborhood (SF Chronicle)
  • SF's Valencia St center-running bike lanes are going away (KQED)
  • Bike riders celebrate Richmond-San Rafael Bridge bike path anniversary - and urge officials not to get rid of it (Richmondside)
  • How Caltrans is striving for sustainability (Composites Manufacturing)
  • Unions representing hundreds of transit and other workers to strike all UC campuses today and tomorrow (Lookout Santa Cruz)

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

