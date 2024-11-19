Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

The outlook for Bay Area transit; San Jose's transit agency supports communities near its stations; Which is better - green subsidies or pollution taxes? More

8:23 AM PST on November 19, 2024

Electric charging roadway coming to UCLA. Artist rendering by Diego Alva; original photo by Lance Patacsil

  • The outlook for Bay Area transit post-election (KQED)
  • San Jose transit agency offers grants to support communities near its train stations (San Jose Spotlight)
  • SMART to pause service for a weekend to test new Petaluma Station (Patch)
  • UCLA receives $20 million to build CA's first wireless charging roadway (and expand campus bus service) (UCLA Newsroom)
  • Glendale is working towards deploying speed cameras (Outlook Newspapers)
  • Which is better, green subsidies or taxing pollution? (Energy at Haas)
  • CA to get a second "diverging diamond" interchange (SF Chronicle)
  • NHTSA announces a few new vehicle safety standards (Spectrum)
  • USDOT Secretary Buttigieg's legacy, and what's next (Fast Company)
  • Backlash to threat to tear out Toronto bike lanes (The Guardian)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

