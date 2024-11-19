Tuesday’s Headlines

- The outlook for Bay Area transit post-election (KQED)
- San Jose transit agency offers grants to support communities near its train stations (San Jose Spotlight)
- SMART to pause service for a weekend to test new Petaluma Station (Patch)
- UCLA receives $20 million to build CA's first wireless charging roadway (and expand campus bus service) (UCLA Newsroom)
- Glendale is working towards deploying speed cameras (Outlook Newspapers)
- Which is better, green subsidies or taxing pollution? (Energy at Haas)
- CA to get a second "diverging diamond" interchange (SF Chronicle)
- NHTSA announces a few new vehicle safety standards (Spectrum)
- USDOT Secretary Buttigieg's legacy, and what's next (Fast Company)
- Backlash to threat to tear out Toronto bike lanes (The Guardian)
