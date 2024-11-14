Thursday’s Headlines

- The benefits of good transit go way beyond riders (State Smart Transportation Initiative)
- Sonoma and Marin counties work to coordinate, improve transit (Marin Independent Journal)
- Funding outlook for SF Muni is bleak (SF Chronicle)
- Sebastopol is reimagining its downtown core (Sebastopol Times)
- Metro offers an update on east San Fernando Valley light rail (San Fernando Valley Sun)
- In Santa Barbara region, public is asked to weigh in on transit needs (Noozhawk, Independent)
- Fresno looks for public input on planned update to Active Transportation Plan (Your Central Valley)
- Climate consequences of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (Transportation for America)
- The urban-rural divide over highway expansion and emissions (Bloomberg)
- Oh dear. Transitioning to clean fuels might cost money (New York Times)
- San Mateo becomes first county to create a plan for autonomous vehicles (The Almanac)
- NACTO has also come up with principles for autonomous vehicles
- Some want Newsom to deploy CHP on BART (SF Chronicle)
- New York governor announces she'll approve congestion pricing, after all (Gothamist)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF