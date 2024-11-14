Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

The benefits of transit go far beyond riders; SF Muni funding outlook is bleak; Climate consequences of federal BIL; More

8:32 AM PST on November 14, 2024

Sonoma Marin Area Rail Transit

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

World Day of Remembrance

Sunday Is World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims

This weekend, people across the globe will observe World Day of Remembrance with vigils, silent bike rides, stories, and speeches urging leaders to do better on road safety.

November 15, 2024
Streetsblog USAStudies and Reports

How State DOTs Keep the Public in the Dark About How They Spend Our Transportation Dollars

State DOTs control hundreds of billions of dollars of our transportation funding. Where does it all go — and what do we actually get for it?

November 14, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoAlameda

Alameda Expands Water Shuttle Schedule

The little yellow boat carried 34,000 passengers in its first three months of service, so more runs were added.

November 14, 2024
Public Transportation

Unproven Tunnel Idea Getting in the Way of Inland Empire Transit Solutions

San Bernardino County Transportation Authority is still considering a car tunnel instead of high-capacity transit serving the Ontario Airport and its planned expansions.

November 14, 2024
