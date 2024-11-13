Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

A close look at the way VMT is measures; Dangerous roads have something in common; What election results mean for CA; More

8:04 AM PST on November 13, 2024

Each year, thousands of Americans are killed while walking on dangerous roads. Photo: Transportation for America

  • Looking closely at how VMT is measured and used (Fehr & Peers)
  • The most dangerous roads all have something in common (Vox)
  • After yet another pedestrian death, Sacramento finds way towards an emergency resolution (Sacramento Bee)
  • Waymo is compiling data on pedestrian and bicycle crashes (The Verge)
  • Sacramento transit agencies receive funding for heat resilient bus shelters (Folsom Times)
  • Prop 5 failure will make affordable housing that much harder (SF Standard)
  • What the election could mean for public transportation (Bloomberg, Governing)
  • Transportation funding allocated by Biden administration is in jeopardy (Mass Transit)
  • Trump's proposed tariffs could hit California hard (CalMatters)
  • Coastal Commission wants to build a massive sea wall along SF's Ocean Beach (SF Chronicle)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Public Transportation

Unproven Tunnel Idea Getting in the Way of Inland Empire Transit Solutions

San Bernardino County Transportation Authority is still considering a car tunnel instead of high-capacity transit serving the Ontario Airport and its planned expansions.

November 14, 2024
Streetsblog Los AngelesEvents

Beach Streets Uptown – Open Streets Open Thread

Cyclists, skaters and pedestrians took to two miles of North Long Beach streets - including a revamped Artesia Boulevard - though participation was somewhat sparser than past Beach Streets events

November 13, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoElections and Politics

Advocates Making Inroads in East Bay Cities

Last week we talking about some key elections that were actually positive for the livable-streets movement. Here are a few more scattered around the East Bay

November 13, 2024
Streetsblog USAElections

Transportation Reform Advocates Have a Plan to Win — Even During the Next Trump Era

"We're going to take the fury that powers us after this moment … and we're going to change transportation in this country forever.”

November 13, 2024
Streetsblog USAInfrastructure

Highway to Hell: Fed Infrastructure Funding, Even Under Biden, Has Been Terrible for the Environment

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law was bad for the climate. Wait 'til you see the Unipartisan version.

November 13, 2024
See all posts