Tuesday’s Headlines

- San Francisco to begin enforcing intersection daylighting rules. Oh, sorry: "loses thousands of parking spots" (KRON4, SF Standard, NBC)
- CARB approves new clean fuels standards (Next-Generation Transportation, Gov Tech, Politico)
- Media again focus on impact on gas prices, missing the point (Governing)
- Trump's election could hamper recent public transportation wins (Marin Independent Journal)
- CalSTA commits to long-term study of LOSSAN rail corridor (Progressive Railroading)
- Self-driving cars will ruin cities and wreak havoc on urban transit (Jalopnik, Cities of the Future)
- Marin County supervisors are all in for removing RSR bridge bike lane (Mercury News)
- Marin-Sonoma finally gets bike-share (Mass Transit)
- Night biking is so fun that 100K Chinese students join in, and authorities are very annoyed (The Guardian, CNN)
