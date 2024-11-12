Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

SF to begin enforcing intersection daylighting rules; CARB approves new clean fuels standards; Marin Co Supes want to remove bridge bike lane; More

8:36 AM PST on November 12, 2024

Richmond San Rafael Bridge. Photo by Warren Wells

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

