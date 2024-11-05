Election Day Headlines

Here it comes…
- Free transit on election day helps voters turn out (Government Tech)
- New funding will help complete Foothill Gold Line from Pomona to Montclair (Mass Transit)
- State lobbying firms spent $550 million during the last two-year legislative cycle (Capitol Weekly)
- This man compared the energy needed for a regular bike ride vs an e-bike ride. Conclusions not surprising (CNN Underscored)
- California Air Resources Board set to vote on stronger clean fuels standards ) (CBT News)
- A stronger Low Carbon Fuels Standards (LCFS) will save money, clear the air (Sacramento Bee)
- CARB's LCFS has been successful; don't undermine it (Legal Planet)
- Opposition to a stronger LCFS focuses on what it might do to gas prices (LA Times)
- Canada proposes its own emissions cap on oil and gas industry (Toronto City News, Bloomberg)
- When people lose housing, they lose a lot more than just a place to sleep (ProPublica)
