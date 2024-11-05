Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Election Day Headlines

Free transit helps voters get to polls; What lobbyists paid (and got paid) in CA; CARB ready to vote on tighter clean fuel standards; More

8:14 AM PST on November 5, 2024

Here it comes…

  • Free transit on election day helps voters turn out (Government Tech)
  • New funding will help complete Foothill Gold Line from Pomona to Montclair (Mass Transit)
  • State lobbying firms spent $550 million during the last two-year legislative cycle (Capitol Weekly)
  • This man compared the energy needed for a regular bike ride vs an e-bike ride. Conclusions not surprising (CNN Underscored)
  • California Air Resources Board set to vote on stronger clean fuels standards ) (CBT News)
    • A stronger Low Carbon Fuels Standards (LCFS) will save money, clear the air (Sacramento Bee)
    • CARB's LCFS has been successful; don't undermine it (Legal Planet)
    • Opposition to a stronger LCFS focuses on what it might do to gas prices (LA Times)
  • Canada proposes its own emissions cap on oil and gas industry (Toronto City News, Bloomberg)
  • When people lose housing, they lose a lot more than just a place to sleep (ProPublica)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

